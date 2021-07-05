Gone Fishin': Go to deeper water to beat the July heat

The July heat has both fish and fishermen heading to the edges of deep-water sanctuaries.

There are fish around, but just like the fish, one needs to change the fishing times to coincide with the fishes’ habits. For example, one may need to head out well before sunrise or choose to fish at sundown.

The overall action on our Kenosha County inland lakes has been a tough bite recently, although fishermen taking extra time to locate concentrations along drop-offs and suspended over deeper water have been successful with at least a few decent-sized panfish.

If you’re wondering where to try this week, I’ll choose a lake depending on the current weather forecast and wind speed. If the weather is fair and the wind speed is low, I’ll choose a large body of water over an area of small water. When the weather is changing and also may be windy, I’ll choose a small lake, so as to make a quick exit if need be.

Smaller inland lakes also seem to produce for me, even during a cold front. Their waters warm faster and the wind speeds are calmer. Most outings, these smaller lakes are just more comfortable to fish.

Bill’s best bets