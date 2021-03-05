Gone fishin': Have line, will travel

The fishing spots on the ice are getting easy to find as the trails in the snow are getting beat down.

Despite the late February and early March thaw, the current ice cover is holding up pretty well, with the thickness ranging from about five to 15 inches away from shorelines.

The overall bite is also picking up, and most fishermen I have talked with recently have had good luck locating bluegill and a few crappie. Northern pike also continue to roam the weed lines in search of an easy meal, and I’ve heard of a few broken leader lines or bite-offs the past week.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Setting up with a strong leader line is a matter of preference. If you do some research, pre-made lines are made now in such a way that they’re strong and do not turn a fish away. I have always used 30-pound test line when setting up a leader line for northern and much lighter line for bass and walleye.

Bill’s best bets

There are a number of areas around central and southern Wisconsin where you can try for lunker-sized northern on the ice this time of year.