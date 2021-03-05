Gone fishin': Have line, will travel

The fishing spots on the ice are getting easy to find as the trails in the snow are getting beat down.
Despite the late February and early March thaw, the current ice cover is holding up pretty well, with the thickness ranging from about five to 15 inches away from shorelines.
The overall bite is also picking up, and most fishermen I have talked with recently have had good luck locating bluegill and a few crappie. Northern pike also continue to roam the weed lines in search of an easy meal, and I’ve heard of a few broken leader lines or bite-offs the past week.
Setting up with a strong leader line is a matter of preference. If you do some research, pre-made lines are made now in such a way that they’re strong and do not turn a fish away. I have always used 30-pound test line when setting up a leader line for northern and much lighter line for bass and walleye.
Bill’s best bets
There are a number of areas around central and southern Wisconsin where you can try for lunker-sized northern on the ice this time of year.
Close by, I suggest Geneva Bay or Williams Bay on Lake Geneva, along weed lines in about 15 to 27 feet of water, and at Delavan Lake, along weed lines in depths of about 12 to 20 feet. If you want to travel, I suggest Lake Onalaska, which is about four miles north of La Crosse on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River, and on Green Bay in Brown County along drop-offs on Sturgeon Bay.
Also good is Lake Mendota in Madison, along weed lines between Dunn’s Bar and Governors Island in depths of about 15 to 30 feet.
Back in Kenosha County, I suggest to set up along near-shore weed lines on the north side of Silver Lake and also on the northwest side of lower Twin Lakes in depths of about 12 feet. You may also get a hit from a northern in the harbors at Lake Michigan, just use extra caution when on the ice at these areas. The northern will hit live or dead bait and artificial lures, too. You may want to experiment with this if you choose to.
For the panfish at this time, I suggest to take your binoculars with you and to visit numerous lakes. Stop to observe any group of fishermen that may show signs of having some action. The panfish bite has been up and down, with some fishermen finding good action and others not so good, although most are getting action, just not many of good size.
Good luck, stay safe and take a kid fishing!