Gone fishin': How to work the ice

Ice fishermen are fortunate that we’ve received enough cold weather to thicken up the ice to support the weight of the recent winter snow storms, and the fish are still biting.
Now that ice fishermen are able to get out to secondary drop-offs, numerous catches of large-mouth bass and northern are being happily reported from fishermen able to get out on the ice and also with a portable shelter to help keep them warm and dry.
Kenosha County inland lakes like Silver, Camp, Upper Twin and Andrea are active with tip-up action. Bluegill continue to keep anglers busy on most inland lakes along the edges and over the tops of weed lines in depths of about five to 12 feet below the ice, and crappie are hitting during the early morning or evening hours in depths of about seven to 20 feet below the ice, depending on the lake.
I suggest to scout known areas for crappie while keeping a close eye out for the lantern light of other fishermen.
The harbors at Lake Michigan, meanwhile, are still holding fair numbers of brown and rainbow trout. While the overall bite might be a little slower at these areas than it is on inland lakes for northern, large-mouth bass and panfish, fishermen putting in extra time are getting hits during the low-light periods of the day, at morning or dusk.
Bill’s best bets
There is no really good best bet for lure or bait selection at Lake Michigan, except that you may want to fish live bait or spawn sacs, or a proven artificial lure selection, all at the same time or alternating your presentations frequently.
I enjoy working plastic lures, such as a two-inch long tube jig or a swim bait about three inches in length. Recently, avid fisherman Karl Mayer iced a brown trout that hit a plastic twister-style bait that he was vertically working just off the bottom.
There are also a few things to remember with the arrival of the snow cover. For example, a shovel is helpful. I also suggest by your choice to attach an extension to the tip-up flag, and you should also be prepared to change your locations for parking if need be.
Once on the ice, and after you have made a hole to the water, you should pay attention and check right away for any water flowing up from the hole. If it seems too much water is building up, I then suggest to move away from that spot about 10 yards and cut a fresh hole. Water on the ice usually signals that ice is sinking from the weight of the snow, and you should try to fish on a dry area of the ice cover.
The usual live baits should still attract fish for you, although both panfish and predator fish will suspend at times above the lake bottom after daylight arrives. You should pay attention to this fish movement either by watching your line or with the help of an electronic fish locator/depth finder.
There are also a number of fishing contests and derbies that will be taking place very soon, and I suggest to double check with our local bait shops for more information about these events.
Good luck, stay safe, use good judgement and take a kid fishing!