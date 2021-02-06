Gone fishin': How to work the ice

There is no really good best bet for lure or bait selection at Lake Michigan, except that you may want to fish live bait or spawn sacs, or a proven artificial lure selection, all at the same time or alternating your presentations frequently.

I enjoy working plastic lures, such as a two-inch long tube jig or a swim bait about three inches in length. Recently, avid fisherman Karl Mayer iced a brown trout that hit a plastic twister-style bait that he was vertically working just off the bottom.

There are also a few things to remember with the arrival of the snow cover. For example, a shovel is helpful. I also suggest by your choice to attach an extension to the tip-up flag, and you should also be prepared to change your locations for parking if need be.

Once on the ice, and after you have made a hole to the water, you should pay attention and check right away for any water flowing up from the hole. If it seems too much water is building up, I then suggest to move away from that spot about 10 yards and cut a fresh hole. Water on the ice usually signals that ice is sinking from the weight of the snow, and you should try to fish on a dry area of the ice cover.