Gone Fishin': Ice cover remains tenuous throughout the area

Happy New Year, everyone!

And with the new year, fishermen are all hoping for better ice conditions. They still remained spotty recently on waters north of Milwaukee and west and north of Madison, to Wausau in Marathon County and Shawano in Shawano County.

Now, snow cover is also going to be challenging at most locations, too. Kenosha County inland lakes and other inland waters might get lucky with the arrival of snow, in that most if not all of it will melt before the freeze sets in. I suspect, however, that many near-shore areas on our inland lakes are going to be left with uneven ice cover and will present an ongoing challenge for everyone entering onto the ice, until the thickness of the ice gets to four inches or deeper.

I was still fishing in open water in our harbors at Lake Michigan recently, although after the recent cold snap, I will most likely need an ice bar to create an open spot between the ice and the sea walls. I also strongly suggest to avoid walking out on any ice cover in the harbors at Lake Michigan at this time. There is a constant current that flows back and forth that keeps the ice thin and dangerous.

Bill’s best bets

Your best bet now will be to get motivated to head out to your favorite near-shore fishing spots and check for other fishermen. Don’t walk onto any ice cover alone, and it’s also important that you stay on any established trails if there is also snow cover on top of the ice.

If you find walkable ice cover with other fishermen close by, you can set up your tip-ups and drill holes along weed lines. I suggest to take time to watch other fishermen for any signs that the fish are indeed biting, or at least close by to where you’ll be fishing.

This is a difficult time for ice fishermen trying for fish from waters in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Fishermen need to pay extra attention to any changes in the ice cover every few yards or so.

Live bait is a good option for any fish outing, and you’ll want to try to match the size of the minnows to the size of the fish you’ll be going for. As for the panfish, waxworms, spikes, grub worms and redworms all will attract fish at one time or another.

I also suggest to try to set up with a small variety of sizes and to take along your binoculars for viewing any fish activity from other fishermen.

Remember, this is first ice at most locations on waters in Kenosha County and southeastern Wisconsin, so I strongly suggest to use good judgement for any ice travel. Stay safe, good fishing and take a kid fishing!

