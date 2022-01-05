Gone Fishin': Ice cover remains tenuous throughout the area

Happy New Year, everyone!
And with the new year, fishermen are all hoping for better ice conditions. They still remained spotty recently on waters north of Milwaukee and west and north of Madison, to Wausau in Marathon County and Shawano in Shawano County.
Now, snow cover is also going to be challenging at most locations, too. Kenosha County inland lakes and other inland waters might get lucky with the arrival of snow, in that most if not all of it will melt before the freeze sets in. I suspect, however, that many near-shore areas on our inland lakes are going to be left with uneven ice cover and will present an ongoing challenge for everyone entering onto the ice, until the thickness of the ice gets to four inches or deeper.
I was still fishing in open water in our harbors at Lake Michigan recently, although after the recent cold snap, I will most likely need an ice bar to create an open spot between the ice and the sea walls. I also strongly suggest to avoid walking out on any ice cover in the harbors at Lake Michigan at this time. There is a constant current that flows back and forth that keeps the ice thin and dangerous.
Bill’s best bets
Your best bet now will be to get motivated to head out to your favorite near-shore fishing spots and check for other fishermen. Don’t walk onto any ice cover alone, and it’s also important that you stay on any established trails if there is also snow cover on top of the ice.
If you find walkable ice cover with other fishermen close by, you can set up your tip-ups and drill holes along weed lines. I suggest to take time to watch other fishermen for any signs that the fish are indeed biting, or at least close by to where you’ll be fishing.
This is a difficult time for ice fishermen trying for fish from waters in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Fishermen need to pay extra attention to any changes in the ice cover every few yards or so.
Live bait is a good option for any fish outing, and you’ll want to try to match the size of the minnows to the size of the fish you’ll be going for. As for the panfish, waxworms, spikes, grub worms and redworms all will attract fish at one time or another.
I also suggest to try to set up with a small variety of sizes and to take along your binoculars for viewing any fish activity from other fishermen.
Remember, this is first ice at most locations on waters in Kenosha County and southeastern Wisconsin, so I strongly suggest to use good judgement for any ice travel. Stay safe, good fishing and take a kid fishing!
The WIAA Division-3 state champion St. Joseph baseball team is honored at the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic on Dec. 30 at Carthage's Tarble Arena before the boys basketball game between St. Joseph and Tremper.
Mike Johnson
IN PHOTOS: Day 4 of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Arianna Jenkins comes down with a rebound against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Jayden Hill goes up for a shot against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Ava Rizzitano, right, reaches for the ball against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan shoots against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan, center, passes around a Janesville Parker defender Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Sarah Ryan fights for control of the ball with a Janesville Parker player Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Deja' Rivers, center, shoots between Janesville Parker defenders Ava Ahrens-Egger, left, and Emma Lippens, right, on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph's Maricela Ortega moves the ball against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Arianna Jenkins, center, shoots under pressure against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
HOLIDAY CLASSIC - STJ VS PARKER
St. Joseph’s Elizabeth Fani, left, shoots a jumper against Janesville Parker on Thursday afternoon during a non-conference girls basketball game on the final day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Jake Harvey, second from right, dives for the ball as Bradford’s Keviyon Price, left, trails the play during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price soars in for a layup during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60. Price finished with 34 points and 14 rebounds and was named the Player of the Game.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price, left, and Kameron Lakes, right, box out for a rebound during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keviyon Price shoots during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Keany Parks looks for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s DeAndre Jennings goes up for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Bradford vs. Greenfield
Bradford’s Jamisen Young goes up for a shot during a non-conference boys basketball game against Greenfield on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Red Devils won, 63-60.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Alex Sippy, right, gets ready to defend Racine Case’s Terryon Brumby on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Wyatt Anderson, center, tries to corral the ball in traffic Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central boys basketball coach James Hyllberg, center, gives instructions to his team Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Kenny Garth, center, smiles between Racine Case's Adrian Bryant, left, and Terryon Brumby on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central’s Ian Witt (22) attempts to block a shot against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage’s Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Jakob Simmons follows the action on Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin puts up a shot as Racine Case's Amari Jedkins puts his arms up to defend Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, puts up a shot against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, Michael Mulhollon, center, and Alex Sippy, right, come together to talk on Thursday against Racine Case during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin, left, looks to drive against Racine Case on Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
Central vs. Racine Case
Central's Devin Griffin puts up a shot as Racine Case's Cam Werner, center, goes for the block Thursday during the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena. The Eagles handed the Falcons their first loss of the season, 69-56.
PHOTO BY MIKE RAMCZYK
