Gone Fishin': Ice not yet so nice

Fishermen are braving unstable ice conditions to try to locate fish, and a few have been successful recently.
I would speculate that, time-wise, ice conditions on inland lakes are running about a month behind usual winter conditions. I have not checked or heard of any ice cover four inches thick or better thus far. Most fishermen last week were talking of an ice cover of two to three inches, and only along near shoreline areas.
Areas on inland lakes you may want to check for fishermen doing the long line at are the south end of Camp Lake, the northwest side of Silver Lake, the west side of Center Lake, the northeast side of Powers Lake, the north side of Upper Twin Lake, the southeast side of Lower Twin Lake, the southwest side of Paddock Lake and the west end of Hooker Lake.
There was also an area of fishable ice on the far west end of Channel Lake on the Illinois Chain O’ Lakes near Antioch.
Back in the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan, a few fishermen were observed near the boat ramps on the ice at the far north end. But I do not suggest for anyone to venture out onto any ice cover at this time. At this point, I stand along a sea wall or boat dock and drop a line into the open water.
The trout are still here, although the overall bite is slow. I have had just three hits the past week, as the bite is challenging.
Bill’s best bets
Most panfishing on the ice is still being done in depths of less than 10 feet, and if you are finding it difficult to attract fish, you may want to try a tiny ice spoon that has glow-in-the-dark features built into it.
The first time that I fished with an ice spoon with glow-in-the-dark features, I was surprised to be able to see this lure light up, so to speak, as it descended down into the water. I was working depths of less than four feet, and it took me a few minutes to get a rhythm of watching this lure disappear.
Then the fun began.
When the lure went out of sight, I just raised the tiny ice-fishing pole, and the fish was on. I was hooking up with both bluegill and crappie. Although I could not see the fish, I could see the lure that appeared to be a tiny light beneath the water’s surface. It was very cool.
The overall ice conditions are still uneven, and I suggest to scout the areas you intend to fish before you enter onto the ice cover. Fishermen able to get out, please inform me of near-shore ice conditions of three to five inches thick at most areas that have access to the ice.
I’m still working harbor waters at Lake Michigan in Kenosha, and I still feel the current condition of any available ice cover is still too treacherous for my liking, so I continue to wet a line from a pier.
The overall trout bite has been so-so, and I have been alternating my fishing times to morning, noon and late afternoon hours. The trout are still hitting spawn sacs, although I prefer a tube jig, and other fishermen are also getting hits soaking a medium-sized live minnow. Small spoons will also attract a trout or northern at times.
Good luck, stay safe and take a kid fishing!