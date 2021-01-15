Gone Fishin': Ice not yet so nice

Bill’s best bets

Most panfishing on the ice is still being done in depths of less than 10 feet, and if you are finding it difficult to attract fish, you may want to try a tiny ice spoon that has glow-in-the-dark features built into it.

The first time that I fished with an ice spoon with glow-in-the-dark features, I was surprised to be able to see this lure light up, so to speak, as it descended down into the water. I was working depths of less than four feet, and it took me a few minutes to get a rhythm of watching this lure disappear.

Then the fun began.

When the lure went out of sight, I just raised the tiny ice-fishing pole, and the fish was on. I was hooking up with both bluegill and crappie. Although I could not see the fish, I could see the lure that appeared to be a tiny light beneath the water’s surface. It was very cool.

The overall ice conditions are still uneven, and I suggest to scout the areas you intend to fish before you enter onto the ice cover. Fishermen able to get out, please inform me of near-shore ice conditions of three to five inches thick at most areas that have access to the ice.