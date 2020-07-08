Gone Fishin': In search of perch

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The yellow perch have been on the move inside the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan this week, and pier fishermen are starting to locate a few more perch near the entrance to the Kenosha harbor and at a few lakeside areas.

Near-shore water temperatures are starting to rise, and the perch bite is also starting to heat up at the Racine harbor. The yellow perch are starting to hit small spoons and plastic baits.

Recently, Mark T. Hasenberg had good luck casting for perch using a medium-sized “KastMaster” spoon, while I had a hook-up with a perch working a pearl-colored tube jig near the harbor bottom. The yellow perch are also still biting on live minnows drifted beneath a slip-bobber.

Despite the spurt of perch early last week, the overall bite has diminished and the perch are coming and going. This bite is demanding, so you almost need to be at your favorite spot or where the perch have moved to, every day or every other day. This is tricky, and you frequently hear that “you should have been here earlier, or yesterday.”