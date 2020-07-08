Gone Fishin': In search of perch

The yellow perch have been on the move inside the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan this week, and pier fishermen are starting to locate a few more perch near the entrance to the Kenosha harbor and at a few lakeside areas.
Near-shore water temperatures are starting to rise, and the perch bite is also starting to heat up at the Racine harbor. The yellow perch are starting to hit small spoons and plastic baits.
Recently, Mark T. Hasenberg had good luck casting for perch using a medium-sized “KastMaster” spoon, while I had a hook-up with a perch working a pearl-colored tube jig near the harbor bottom. The yellow perch are also still biting on live minnows drifted beneath a slip-bobber.
Despite the spurt of perch early last week, the overall bite has diminished and the perch are coming and going. This bite is demanding, so you almost need to be at your favorite spot or where the perch have moved to, every day or every other day. This is tricky, and you frequently hear that “you should have been here earlier, or yesterday.”
Weed lines on inland lakes are growing fast and high at this time. While this may hinder most fishermen from trying to locate fish, many fish do live in and below these weed beds. Adventurous anglers will go right into these weed lines and drop a bait or lure into pockets to get a fish to swim out. Fish being curious, many times they’ll pop out to take a look and oftentimes will attack these offerings.
Your second option is to wait until evening. These same fish from the thick weed bed will swim out again from time to time, and if you’re working your lures along the tops or edges of these weed beds, the action can be very fast.
Bill’s best bets
This is a good time for adventurous anglers to plan a fishing trip to the northern waters of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Canada.
The water temperatures are now warming to a comfortable range for the fish, and weather conditions permitting, they should be active. Dodge County lakes, Beaver Dam and Fox Lake are now producing panfish and gamefish bite for fishermen drifting with live bait and casting artificial baits.
A little closer to home, near shoreline weed growth has stifled many fishermen. Most have already taken to boats to get out to deeper water with hopes of locating panfish and gamefish. You may also want to go to a cane pole to fish from a boat if you’ll be fishing in between the weed cover. I’m speculating that if the wind is not too strong, you’ll be surprised at the fish that will swim to your bait.
Back inside the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan, Hank Martinelli Sr. — while casting artificial flies set up with a “drop-shot” combination — was going for alewife minnows and also attracted brown trout and yellow perch.
Low-light periods of the day are the best times to try for fish by working artificial flies.
The yellow perch bite continues to be just so-so. I suggest you try both live and artificial baits, like a medium-sized live minnow on a single small hook drifted beneath a slip-bobber, spikes and artificial plastic worm baits about two to three inches long. Use a variety of colors, such as green, strawberry, root beer, smoke and pearl white. Small cleo spoons or “KastMasters” will also attract yellow perch.
Good luck, take a kid fishing, stay safe and wear your life vest!
