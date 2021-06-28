Gone Fishin': In search of yellow perch

The yellow perch bite at Lake Michigan from the shorelines and piers in Kenosha and Racine has been kind of ho-hum and, of course, unpredictable.
Recently, however, Jon Fiorito — while fishing for perch with John Jacobson from a boat — landed an 18-inch-long yellow perch of just over two pounds that hit a medium-sized live minnow. They also caught a few more in the 10-inch range before the perch moved out.
Inland, a few flathead catfish are biting in rivers, too. Recently, Tom Filter — while fishing on the Mississippi River below Lock and Dam No. 7 near La Crescent, Minn., also from a boat — landed a flathead catfish that weighed in at 59 pounds using cut bait. Good work, Tom!
There’s also action from the banks along the Fox River in the Kenosha area. Recently, Karl Mayer netted a flathead catfish that weighed 29 pounds while fishing from the bank, also using cut bait. Yeah, the mosquitos were biting, too, Karl implied.
I also continue to try for yellow perch from the shorelines in Kenosha at Lake Michigan, and I can relate to you that the goby minnows are biting, although I have come back with an empty creel so far regarding the perch.
Bill’s best bets
The current yellow perch bite is tough, although a good set-up at this time is to use a “drop-shot” method. The perch want a live minnow, so to set up, I suggest to put the weight on the bottom, with a small swivel above the weight like we used back in the day on cane poles. This combination will work in all waters to draw fish to a bite, and you can use any live bait.
Your best bet will be for you to experiment with different baits to quickly find out what will work at that moment, then change when the bite stops.
Your best bet for bluegill and crappie, meanwhile, will be to drift fish at this time, if you have a boat. Most fish will suspended along the deep side of a drop-off. Inland waters are very warm now, so most panfish will chase a bait. You should be able to locate panfish in depths of about five to 15 feet down to depths of about 20 feet and greater, depending on the lake.
During the hours of low light, you should also still be on the lookout for fish feeding near the water’s surface. Most times you will only see little blips on the surface, although these blips will be feeding fish. From the shoreline, I suggest to find the greatest depth you can and cast your baits to these spots, with or without the aid of a bobber or float. I also suggest to keep the bait moving if you can, or let the wind push the float.
Stay safe, and wear a life vest when in a boat or wading in deep water. Good luck, and take a kid fishing!