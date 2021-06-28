Gone Fishin': In search of yellow perch

The yellow perch bite at Lake Michigan from the shorelines and piers in Kenosha and Racine has been kind of ho-hum and, of course, unpredictable.

Recently, however, Jon Fiorito — while fishing for perch with John Jacobson from a boat — landed an 18-inch-long yellow perch of just over two pounds that hit a medium-sized live minnow. They also caught a few more in the 10-inch range before the perch moved out.

Inland, a few flathead catfish are biting in rivers, too. Recently, Tom Filter — while fishing on the Mississippi River below Lock and Dam No. 7 near La Crescent, Minn., also from a boat — landed a flathead catfish that weighed in at 59 pounds using cut bait. Good work, Tom!

There’s also action from the banks along the Fox River in the Kenosha area. Recently, Karl Mayer netted a flathead catfish that weighed 29 pounds while fishing from the bank, also using cut bait. Yeah, the mosquitos were biting, too, Karl implied.

I also continue to try for yellow perch from the shorelines in Kenosha at Lake Michigan, and I can relate to you that the goby minnows are biting, although I have come back with an empty creel so far regarding the perch.

Bill’s best bets