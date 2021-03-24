Gone fishin': It's all about the water temperature

Open water on our inland lakes in the southern Wisconsin counties has attracted many fishermen with high hopes of getting in on the early bite.
Well, “Old Man Winter” had other ideas last week and just about shut down the early bite altogether.
Anglers have worked hard recently for few fish, and most were “dinks,” if you know what I mean. Even at Lake Michigan, the strong winds riled up the shorelines and clouded up harbor areas, and the trout bite has also slowed.
Bill’s best bets
Your best bet now is to watch the weather forecast daily and try to match your next outing with a warm front.
Yes, this does make a difference with the bite.
One outing, I went out to the Wisconsin River. The first day the air temperature only hit a high of 38 degrees, and I only received a handful of hits. A warm front arrived that very night with rain, and the next day by midday I had landed a daily limit of five legal-sized walleye. A warm front does make a difference, especially when the water temperatures are still cold.
Ice fishermen should call ahead first to bait shops local to the areas you intend to fish. Ice conditions are very spotty, and most fishermen are now preparing their fishing equipment for open water.
If you choose to try on a river open to fishing, I suggest to check below a dam or a spillway where structure points break the stronger currents, and look for areas of slack water. In cold water, the fish use these slack areas to rest, and slack water may also be a few degrees warmer and may also hold baitfish. Bobber fishing using a live minnow for bait is a good way to set up in areas of slack current when water temperatures are cold.
On our inland lakes here in Kenosha County, I suggest to take the temperature of the water, as most fish are more active with water temperatures near 50 degrees. I also suggest to set up your baits like you will be fishing on the ice.
The fish will not chase bait or a lure very far when water temperatures are cold. The bobber combination will help slow up the action of your bait, and curious fish will be able to swim up to your bait with little effort and will not be turned off by the bait moving away. While this may sound complicated, this a very simple and productive way to attract fish in shallow water when the water temperatures are cold.
I also suggest to have a Plan B ready so you can make a move, especially if the bite is too slow or non-existent.
Back inside the Kenosha harbor at Lake Michigan, you will be looking for areas of clear water. The rainbow and brown trout are not as sensitive to water temperature as the coho or chinook salmon, which prefer water temperatures in the mid-50s.
I also suggest to work your baits and lures slow this time of year at Lake Michigan. Although the trout do prefer the cold water, they are also slow to attack a bait when water temperatures are cold. It’s a trade-off, and I suggest to experiment with your retrieval speeds.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!