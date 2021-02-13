Gone fishin': It's lunker time

Ice fishermen needed to stay on established paths recently as the snow really began to pile up.

The snow does have its benefit though, as you are able to track where the bite has been taking place, and also old holes covered with snow are easier to break open. Fishermen also were having fun building mini snowmen to mark their tip-up holes.

This month usually signals to veteran fishermen this is the lunker time for the northern and walleye. These species are already starting to stage below the ice on inland lakes and rivers. If you are fortunate enough to land a large fish during this period of time, I suggest to take a picture, and release the fish back to the water to finish the spawning cycle. Taxidermists now have the technology to create an accurate mount from your picture.

Bill's Best Bets

Ice fishermen locating the green weed lines are having the best action for northern from our inland lakes using live minnows for bait.

Finding a place to park near areas with access are also a little tricky at this time, too. Once on the ice, clearing areas to fish with accumulated snow took longer than setting up a tip-up or panfish pole.