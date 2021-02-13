Gone fishin': It's lunker time

Ice fishermen needed to stay on established paths recently as the snow really began to pile up.
The snow does have its benefit though, as you are able to track where the bite has been taking place, and also old holes covered with snow are easier to break open. Fishermen also were having fun building mini snowmen to mark their tip-up holes.
This month usually signals to veteran fishermen this is the lunker time for the northern and walleye. These species are already starting to stage below the ice on inland lakes and rivers. If you are fortunate enough to land a large fish during this period of time, I suggest to take a picture, and release the fish back to the water to finish the spawning cycle. Taxidermists now have the technology to create an accurate mount from your picture.
Bill's Best Bets
Ice fishermen locating the green weed lines are having the best action for northern from our inland lakes using live minnows for bait.
Finding a place to park near areas with access are also a little tricky at this time, too. Once on the ice, clearing areas to fish with accumulated snow took longer than setting up a tip-up or panfish pole.
Most of our hits are coming just before dark during the last hour of daylight. If you will be fishing on lakes that have a population of walleye or largemouth bass, I also suggest to try fishing into the evening hours until complete darkness sets in, using the same holes with live bait.
For the crappie, you might need to move to a deeper hole, and I also suggest to look for lantern light. This is a sure sign of a crappie fisherman. You can also use the same formula for morning fishing too. For example, set up in the dark, and plan to fish until about 10:30 a.m. I use this time as a guide, because it always seems I get a flag about 10:15 am.
Your best bet at this time is to fish from a heated portable shelter, or sit in your car or truck to watch your lines if you can. A pair of binoculars is also a must at this time too, and do not forget your sunglasses. The glare with the snow is blinding.
I also suggest to use the sun for heat as much as you can. Just a few degrees of warmth during a cold snap can make a big difference. At Andrea Lake, I have always found crappie in about 14 feet of water, out from the north shoreline. I suggest to set up just above the weed lines, which are about four feet above the bottom.
Good luck, stay safe and take a kid fishing.