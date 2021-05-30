Gone Fishin': June is a great time of year to fish

The overall bite on Kenosha County inland waters continues to heat up along with the water temperatures.
Recently, Ken “Big Boots” Fredrickson found white bass scattered while stopping to fish from numerous accessible areas along the Fox River, while Ron Doerflinger and John Jacobson found pockets of active bluegill and largemouth bass along the edges of weed lines on Lower Twin Lakes Elizabeth.
Ron added that he got most hits using redworms and small minnows for bait.
On the Fox River, Fred also added that the white bass hit smoke-colored plastic jigs tipped with spikes.
I like to slip the currents in the Fox River by casting 1/32-ounce weighted baits and tipping the hooks with about a one-inch-long skinny bubble-gum-colored plastic bait and one motor-oil-colored bait, then running them tandem on the line. This is known as tight lining. This is a simple technique and works to attract fish. You just need to keep twitching this setup in an upward motion and let it gently fall back. The fish always will hit a falling bait.
The bluegill bite is still on in most of the Kenosha County inland lakes and ponds and also in most other inland waters located in the central and southern Wisconsin counties. The month of June is such a spectacular time to be fishing in Wisconsin for a chance to achieve a multi-species bite on lakes, rivers and ponds, as well as the Great Lakes.
Bill’s best bets
Your best bet will be to get to your favorite fishing area, right now!
June is one of those times of year when you can fish on a cold front and get action. The bite might slow down, but I have never been skunked on a lake in Kenosha County during June. I would row a boat out to the nearest weed beds and just start casting worms or spinners, and if there were some fish close by, bingo! The bite was on.
The bluegill have big appetites, so I suggest to take plenty of worms along with you. And do not forget the mosquito repellant. They are biting, too.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!