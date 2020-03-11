Gone fishin': March presents a challenge for anglers

The lure choice when going for walleye greatly differs from river to river and with the depth of water you'll be working your bait or lure in.

For example, when casting from the shoreline or in depths of less than 10 feet, crankbaits, small spoons, plastic twister baits and lightly-weighted minnow presentations are all productive from time to time. When fishing from a boat, or if you are familiar with the river bottom, it is productive to set up with a three-way swivel with a weight just heavy enough to match the strength of the river current.

Walleye and sauger will also oftentimes suspend off the bottom. It is then productive to attach a minnow to a hook with a floating head.

March can be grueling, and it's not uncommon for fishermen to have to travel six or more trips to the rivers to locate walleye. Water temperatures are more critical this time of year than cold fronts, although a strong cold front will still shut down the bite.