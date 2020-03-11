Gone fishin': March presents a challenge for anglers

The lure choice when going for walleye greatly differs from river to river and with the depth of water you'll be working your bait or lure in.
For example, when casting from the shoreline or in depths of less than 10 feet, crankbaits, small spoons, plastic twister baits and lightly-weighted minnow presentations are all productive from time to time. When fishing from a boat, or if you are familiar with the river bottom, it is productive to set up with a three-way swivel with a weight just heavy enough to match the strength of the river current.
Walleye and sauger will also oftentimes suspend off the bottom. It is then productive to attach a minnow to a hook with a floating head.
March can be grueling, and it's not uncommon for fishermen to have to travel six or more trips to the rivers to locate walleye. Water temperatures are more critical this time of year than cold fronts, although a strong cold front will still shut down the bite.
You'll find yourself fishing before the ice flows move down a river and during the middle of an ice flow, and also after the ice flows have passed. You'll fish the pre-spawn and the post-spawn bites. The actual spawn bite is usually slow. The larger walleye are usually in the river for the pre-spawn Bite, and walleye of all sizes are in the river for the post-spawn bite and are also more aggressive, which makes them easier for a shoreline angler to locate.
The harbor waters are starting to open up in Kenosha, and fishermen can already be seen dotting their chosen spots hoping to locate a trout or a northern pike.
Hank Martinelli Sr. was also slipping the harbor currents one early afternoon when I met up with him, and both of us cast for almost two hours. Hank switched lures about six times, working about 10 casts for each lure, while I vertically worked a pearl tube jig.
The outing seemed fruitless, though I think Hank had one follow when a good-sized fish swirled directly in front of him during a cast. The bite should get better as waters continue to clear, and also warm up from winter temperatures.
Bill's best bets
It's a good bet to use extra caution this week if you plan to fish on any ice cover, especially south of Green Bay or Eau Claire. Those areas still had ice thickness up to 16 inches at most fishing spots last week.
On inland lakes here in southeastern Wisconsin, many shorelines are starting to soften up, or open up, so you need to exercise extra caution on any ice cover at this time.
At Lake Michigan, most if not all shorelines are now open water and free of any ice cover.
Your best bet at this time will be to phone ahead before you head out to a river, stream or inland lake, or to Lake Michigan. Fishing conditions are changing fast and may change before you arrive, so stay ready to fish on both open and hard water.
I'm planning to fish on the Fox River this week, and I will also be trying to locate trout or salmon from the shorelines at Lake Michigan. Your best bet will be to monitor wind direction and water clarity before you wet a line.
Good luck, and take a kid fishing!