Gone Fishin': Memories of the Fox River

The Fox River that flows through Kenosha County brings back lots memories for me and many, many others over the decades.

The spillway located in the Wilmot area of the Fox River was the first area that I fished with a weighted hook, tied with deer hair and painted in a yellow/red combination. I would tip the hook with a small shiner minnow.

When the stripers and the crappie were biting, fishermen were lined up elbow to elbow. This was an exciting time at the “Wilmot Dam.”

My, has this fishery changed over the past 50 years. The spillway is gone, and that prime fishing area filled in with silt and the crappie left. The stripers and the whitebass still come around from time to time, and there are also some catfish. The overall bite is hit or miss compared to a fish on every cast of years ago, but that’s fishing!

Fishermen able to wet a line from the luxury of a boat are locating fish more and more with each passing day, as most water temperatures have reached into the mid-50s. Weed line dropoffs usually support a fish population that you should never pass up, although mid-lake dropoffs or gravel bars also attract bait fish, and the predator fish are not far behind.

