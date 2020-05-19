Gone Fishin': Memories of the Fox River

The Fox River that flows through Kenosha County brings back lots memories for me and many, many others over the decades.
The spillway located in the Wilmot area of the Fox River was the first area that I fished with a weighted hook, tied with deer hair and painted in a yellow/red combination. I would tip the hook with a small shiner minnow.
When the stripers and the crappie were biting, fishermen were lined up elbow to elbow. This was an exciting time at the “Wilmot Dam.”
My, has this fishery changed over the past 50 years. The spillway is gone, and that prime fishing area filled in with silt and the crappie left. The stripers and the whitebass still come around from time to time, and there are also some catfish. The overall bite is hit or miss compared to a fish on every cast of years ago, but that’s fishing!
Fishermen able to wet a line from the luxury of a boat are locating fish more and more with each passing day, as most water temperatures have reached into the mid-50s. Weed line dropoffs usually support a fish population that you should never pass up, although mid-lake dropoffs or gravel bars also attract bait fish, and the predator fish are not far behind.
Bill’s Best Bets
The sand/grass lake bottom weed lines have had a chance to grow now, and when casting bait from the shorelines of our inland lakes, you may want to shorten up your leader line as needed to keep the bait just above these weed lines. If there are panfish close by, you will not have to wait too long before your bobber starts moving and the fish-action fun starts.
This is also the spring whitebass time for central and southern Wisconsin waters. Wisconsin fishermen are blessed with numerous rivers that are proactive for the whitebass. Popular rivers are the Wolf and Upper Fox rivers on the Winnebago System. You can also find whitebass below lock and dams and spillways, especially on the Mississippi River and the Wisconsin River south of Lake DuBay.
Other active areas are the Rock River, and also along what I dub as the Lower Fox River that runs from just north of Waukesha and flows through Racine and Kenosha counties into the Illinois Chain O’ Lakes. The whitebass will hit a variety of bait and lures, for example live minnows or worms and artificial baits like plastic twisters, small spoons and spinners.
The sun rises early now, so you may need to adjust your productive fishing times to be earlier in the morning and later in the afternoon, and you may also consider to try some nighttime hours for the bass and walleye.
For the panfish, if you cannot locate them from the shorelines, you should try to fish from a boat if you can. Usually a small rowboat is all you need to locate most bluegill and bass away from a shoreline by rowing to the nearest green weed beds.
The best bet for you will be not to forget to wear you life vest and to take plenty of drinking water and snacks with you. You also want to be sure to have plenty of nightcrawlers and waxworms along for bait.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!
