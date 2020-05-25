Gone Fishin': Navigating the warmth and the rain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The overall bite was just starting to pick up real nice on our Kenosha County inland lakes and at the Fox River. Then Mother Nature once again opened up the skies, deluging fishing areas and scattering the fish.

Diehard fishermen that waited out the weatherman also recently drifted into some good panfish action on Lower Twin Lakes. Ron Doerflinger and John Jacobson found productive weed lines on Lower Twin out from the northeast shorelines where they both drifted, and they also anchored at times.

The duo alternated a variety of live baits and small plastic baits. The bluegill and the small yellow perch were the most feisty, although the bite also included largemouth bass, crappie and an occasional northern pike. The live bait included both small and large minnows, nightcrawler worms, spikes and waxworms.

The pair also informed me the mid- to late afternoon hours were best and that they also moved three or four times to different areas along the west side of Lower Twin. Fishermen fishing from boats will also find panfish in the shallows at this time on the Salem Lakes, on the northeast side of Center Lake, the south end of Camp Lake and the northwest end of Paddock Lake.

