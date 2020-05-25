Gone Fishin': Navigating the warmth and the rain

The overall bite was just starting to pick up real nice on our Kenosha County inland lakes and at the Fox River. Then Mother Nature once again opened up the skies, deluging fishing areas and scattering the fish.
Diehard fishermen that waited out the weatherman also recently drifted into some good panfish action on Lower Twin Lakes. Ron Doerflinger and John Jacobson found productive weed lines on Lower Twin out from the northeast shorelines where they both drifted, and they also anchored at times.
The duo alternated a variety of live baits and small plastic baits. The bluegill and the small yellow perch were the most feisty, although the bite also included largemouth bass, crappie and an occasional northern pike. The live bait included both small and large minnows, nightcrawler worms, spikes and waxworms.
The pair also informed me the mid- to late afternoon hours were best and that they also moved three or four times to different areas along the west side of Lower Twin. Fishermen fishing from boats will also find panfish in the shallows at this time on the Salem Lakes, on the northeast side of Center Lake, the south end of Camp Lake and the northwest end of Paddock Lake.
Bill's best bets
You best bet now will be to try and get out as much as you can to your favorite spots. This is certainly a difficult time to try some fishing.
Many areas are still closed or restricted, and these conditions sure do put a dent in the quality bite. I once again suggest for anglers to double check with local baitshops for any updates to the bite and other restrictions due to the high water conditions.
Other than that, yes, the fish are biting, and many diehards are getting action from just about all species of fish from most, if not all, waters. This time of year is still exciting, and I hope all of you will try to take advantage of the warm-up and get to the water. Stay strong!
Good luck, don't forget your life vest and take a kid fishing!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!