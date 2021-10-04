Gone fishin': October the time for "toothy" fish

October brings with it a time to fish for “toothy” species, especially walleye, northern and musky.

Two inland lakes, Silver Lake in Kenosha County and Geneva Lake in Walworth County, have a recent history of supporting a musky population, and anglers pursue this quest with both live bait and artificial lures. Lake Catherine on the Illinois Chain O’ Lakes is also popular with musky fishermen.

Live sucker minnows are the preferred bait for fishermen going for musky, although artificial large stick baits, jerk baits and large buck-tail spinners also will raise a musky to follow. The size of your live minnow bait depends on the fisherman, although most will start with a minnow seven inches long and go to a size of 12 to 18 inches. These large fish have no problem getting a 20-inch-long sucker minnow into their mouths when on a feed.

When fishing on inland lakes this time of year, I prefer to cast spinner-jig lures in the colors of black or white. I will throw this lure ahead of the boat and retrieve it quickly, only slowing as the lure gets to the boat. Oftentimes, the hit will come just as the lure is starting to slow either at an angle or straight away from the boat.