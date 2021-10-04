Gone fishin': October the time for "toothy" fish

October brings with it a time to fish for “toothy” species, especially walleye, northern and musky.
Two inland lakes, Silver Lake in Kenosha County and Geneva Lake in Walworth County, have a recent history of supporting a musky population, and anglers pursue this quest with both live bait and artificial lures. Lake Catherine on the Illinois Chain O’ Lakes is also popular with musky fishermen.
Live sucker minnows are the preferred bait for fishermen going for musky, although artificial large stick baits, jerk baits and large buck-tail spinners also will raise a musky to follow. The size of your live minnow bait depends on the fisherman, although most will start with a minnow seven inches long and go to a size of 12 to 18 inches. These large fish have no problem getting a 20-inch-long sucker minnow into their mouths when on a feed.
When fishing on inland lakes this time of year, I prefer to cast spinner-jig lures in the colors of black or white. I will throw this lure ahead of the boat and retrieve it quickly, only slowing as the lure gets to the boat. Oftentimes, the hit will come just as the lure is starting to slow either at an angle or straight away from the boat.
Crankbaits also work well to entice hits from northern or bass. Bluegill colors work well on Kenosha County inland lakes to attract bass or northern.
Bill’s best bets
If you are heading up north to hunt this week, it’s a good bet to take along some fishing gear.
The panfish are biting on waters in Juneau County, and you should also get some action from northern or walleye if they are close by. Panfish are also still biting in the backwaters along the Mississippi River, and a hot spot this week is below the lock and dam at Trempealeau. If you’re looking for lunker-sized northern or musky, I suggest to try along weed lines in Sturgeon Bay, just a few miles north of the city of Green Bay.
The chinook salmon bite, meanwhile, is also still going on at Lake Michigan in harbors at Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha. Some of the hot lures this past week were Rattle Traps, Thundersticks, Husky Jerk Crankbaits and KO-Wobbler Spoons.
Anglers fishing from boats are also starting to get some crappie action on Lower Twin Lakes Elizabeth by drifting along weed lines using small live minnows for bait. Lower Twin also has a fair population of northern pike, largemouth bass and bluegill.
Stay safe, wear your life vest when on the water and take a kid fishing!