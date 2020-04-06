Gone Fishin': Panfish bite starting to pick up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hey, kids! The Kenosha Sportfishing Association has canceled the Kids Fish N' Fun Day, scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at Anderson Pond, until further notice. Stay healthy and safe.

Fishing pressure is starting to pick up on our inland waters in southeastern Wisconsin, and diehard fishermen are putting in long hours in search of panfish catch.

Fishermen continue to scout and fish for panfish on Kenosha County inland lakes, ponds and other waters in southeastern Wisconsin. A few anglers have also traveled to the Mississippi River. The rumored bite this week is said to be coming for "float fishermen" on the Mississippi River about 90 miles south of La Crosse.

While on the Lake Michigan shore fishing with Dr. James Nordstrom, Hank Martinelli Sr. and John Jacobson, Jim Istvanek happened upon us with rumors that he's been chasing panfish relentlessly from lake to lake in Kenosha County with about the same results of few fish and small bluegill at this time.

Hopefully, the overall bite will get better as water temperatures warm.

Bill's Best Bets

Your best bet once again will be to try and get to your favorite fishing areas as much as you can.