Gone Fishin': Panfish for everyone

This time of year is traditionally a time when panfish spawn in southern and central Wisconsin’s inland waters.
Except for the whitebass that usually spawn during the first weeks of May, this is most likely the easiest time of year for a shoreline fisherman to locate active panfish.
The panfish are usually highly visible at this time swimming in shallow water next to areas of gravel or sand. They’ll also use piers for cover if weed lines are not close by.
Spawning panfish also make bait selections simple. They’ll hit just about any bait you throw to them, although it’s a good idea to offer a couple of choices. These include garden worms, nightcrawlers, waxworms, spikes and small minnows if any crappie are swimming close by.
The hot rays from the sun were challenging for shoreline fishermen at Lake Michigan recently, sending a few scurrying for a shade tree. The recent bite from the coho and brown and rainbow trout was typical, with most hits coming during the low-light hours.
Times have become tough, and the tough need to keep fishing.
Bill’s best bets
The rockbass is an overlooked, aggressive fighter that is also willing to hit or bite on just about any lure or bait a fisherman will put in front of its eyes.
I mentioned eyes, because the rockbass also has a pair of unique large eyes that have been coined by many an angler as “Goggle Eyes.” Hence, “Ol’ Goggle Eyes!”
Fishermen also need not worry about losing any sleep when heading out to find a rockbass. This species bites best after the sun is up and can be found along dropoffs tight to green weed lines that are also near areas with a mud or gravel bottom.
The rockbass becomes so aggressive at times that anglers fishing for exotic species like largemouth bass, walleye and bluegill will move to an area less frequented by the rockbass and also just might move to an entirely different body of water.
From the Lake Michigan shoreline in Kenosha, the salmon and trout bite continues to be almost null and void.
The present bite has become an extremely difficult riddle to solve. The silver salmon are just off our shores in Kenosha, Racine and Waukegan, Ill., yet, there continues to be a very small window of action for the shoreline fisherman from salmon and trout, confined mostly to the low-light periods of the day. Your best bet will be to stay motivated and keep going to your favorite spots during your favorite time of day.
The bluegill are still active for fishermen baiting up with worms and drifting the bait below a bobber casted out from accessible shorelines or piers. Whitebass are also still swimming in the currents along the Fox River in Kenosha County, and recently fishermen were also getting action casting a piece of nightcrawler worm on a single hook, with a small weight above the hook and slipping the river currents.
Stay safe, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!
