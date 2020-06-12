Gone Fishin': Panfish for everyone

I mentioned eyes, because the rockbass also has a pair of unique large eyes that have been coined by many an angler as “Goggle Eyes.” Hence, “Ol’ Goggle Eyes!”

Fishermen also need not worry about losing any sleep when heading out to find a rockbass. This species bites best after the sun is up and can be found along dropoffs tight to green weed lines that are also near areas with a mud or gravel bottom.

The rockbass becomes so aggressive at times that anglers fishing for exotic species like largemouth bass, walleye and bluegill will move to an area less frequented by the rockbass and also just might move to an entirely different body of water.

From the Lake Michigan shoreline in Kenosha, the salmon and trout bite continues to be almost null and void.

The present bite has become an extremely difficult riddle to solve. The silver salmon are just off our shores in Kenosha, Racine and Waukegan, Ill., yet, there continues to be a very small window of action for the shoreline fisherman from salmon and trout, confined mostly to the low-light periods of the day. Your best bet will be to stay motivated and keep going to your favorite spots during your favorite time of day.