Gone Fishin': Patience is key

Live minnows also work well at night when attached to a single hook with a small weight and casted to slip the near-shore river currents. I suggest to experiment with the size of your weight so as not to get snagged along the bottom. You want to stay off the bottom at night. This technique will work on any river or stream.

On our inland lakes at this time, you may have already noticed that the panfish bite has slowed. The water temperatures are cooling, although the fish have not stopped feeding. They've just changed location.

For example, where most fish were in less than 20 feet of water, now they're scattered in both shallow and deep water, suspended over the deep holes. This is when your electronic fish/depth finder comes into play to help you locate these moving fish.

The challenge of luring a salmon or trout to a bite may be a tough puzzle to put together. If you watch other fishermen, however, sometimes they can be casting the same lure as you and, bingo, just a few casts and they get a hookup. I suggest you make notes of what lures have worked recently, then it's all on you to get to the water frequently and cast your lures.

That's fishing.

Good luck, stay safe, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!

