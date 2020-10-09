Gone Fishin': Patience is key

The chinook salmon bite at the Lake Michigan shoreline has changed a little recently to a spawn bite. Meanwhile, a few coho salmon have also moved in to the Kenosha shoreline and have been hitting Wiggle Wart crankbaits.
So far this week, I've been casting tube jigs and Kastmaster spoons, hoping for a coho hookup without success while I watched the coho hit the Wiggle Wart baits of other fishermen just before darkness set in.
Recently, fishing duo Ken "Freddy" Fredrickson and Ken Knapp partnered up with a big chinook salmon that almost swam away with all the line on the reel. The strong salmon was estimated to be about 18 pounds in net weight. Hank Martinelli Sr. also got a good tug from a fish that swam up to the water's surface and turned out to be a northern pike just shy of 30 inches in length.
There seem to be a fair number of salmon and brown trout still moving up and down the waters of the Kenosha harbor, and fishermen are still getting hits soaking spawn sacs.
Bill's best bets
Fishermen familiar with the Wisconsin and Mississippi rivers and the areas below the lock and dams will now find walleye and sauger during the evening hours.
Popular fall lures are plastic four- or five-inch long twister baits and paddle-tail plastic swim baits. I suggest to experiment with colors, but you may want to try brown, olive green, chartreuse, white and smoke and color combinations of blue/white, red/white, smoke, all-white and black/chartreuse.
Live minnows also work well at night when attached to a single hook with a small weight and casted to slip the near-shore river currents. I suggest to experiment with the size of your weight so as not to get snagged along the bottom. You want to stay off the bottom at night. This technique will work on any river or stream.
On our inland lakes at this time, you may have already noticed that the panfish bite has slowed. The water temperatures are cooling, although the fish have not stopped feeding. They've just changed location.
For example, where most fish were in less than 20 feet of water, now they're scattered in both shallow and deep water, suspended over the deep holes. This is when your electronic fish/depth finder comes into play to help you locate these moving fish.
The challenge of luring a salmon or trout to a bite may be a tough puzzle to put together. If you watch other fishermen, however, sometimes they can be casting the same lure as you and, bingo, just a few casts and they get a hookup. I suggest you make notes of what lures have worked recently, then it's all on you to get to the water frequently and cast your lures.
That's fishing.
Good luck, stay safe, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!
