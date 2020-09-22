Gone Fishin': Pleasant September weather

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cooler night-time September air temperatures are starting to trigger an active bite on inland waters, which also reflects a rise in fishing pressure.

Mother Nature is also starting to cooperate for shoreline fishermen at Lake Michigan, yet at the Great Lake you still need to be in the right place at the right time. This sounds easy, but one sometimes needs to be angling at two fishing areas at the same time. This is challenging, for sure.

Bill’s best bets

Many fishermen are traveling to participate in a few of the hunting seasons that have recently opened, and this is a good opportunity to take along some of your fishing equipment and try for some fish if you’ll be close to a river or lake.

Some of the areas where fish are rumored to be biting are on the bay of Green Bay near the Oconto River, and also where the Fox River enters to Green Bay near De Pere. There also is some fish activity coming from Lake Wisconsin in Columbia County and on the Rock River in Jefferson and Rock counties. Some of the fish biting that I’ve heard about are whitebass, sauger, walleye, channel catfish and a few crappies.