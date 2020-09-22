Gone Fishin': Pleasant September weather

The cooler night-time September air temperatures are starting to trigger an active bite on inland waters, which also reflects a rise in fishing pressure.
Mother Nature is also starting to cooperate for shoreline fishermen at Lake Michigan, yet at the Great Lake you still need to be in the right place at the right time. This sounds easy, but one sometimes needs to be angling at two fishing areas at the same time. This is challenging, for sure.
Bill’s best bets
Many fishermen are traveling to participate in a few of the hunting seasons that have recently opened, and this is a good opportunity to take along some of your fishing equipment and try for some fish if you’ll be close to a river or lake.
Some of the areas where fish are rumored to be biting are on the bay of Green Bay near the Oconto River, and also where the Fox River enters to Green Bay near De Pere. There also is some fish activity coming from Lake Wisconsin in Columbia County and on the Rock River in Jefferson and Rock counties. Some of the fish biting that I’ve heard about are whitebass, sauger, walleye, channel catfish and a few crappies.
Plastic baits, like twisters, can be a productive artificial lure this time of year. A few popular colors are smoke, root beer, white, banana yellow and color combinations of blue/white, black/chartreuse, black/white and red/white. Two- to three-inch-long worm-shaped plastic worms in these same color schemes also work well at times to attract fish.
As for live minnows, it’s also advantageous to try and match the size and species of your bait to the size and species of fish you’ll be fishing for.
There are still fair numbers of salmon and brown and rainbow trout in the Kenosha harbor basin, and successful fishermen can be seen doubling up on their presentations to attract the sometimes-finicky fish. Most of your lures used at Lake Michigan also work in most inland waters to attract fish, and vice versa. Your best bet is to experiment each time you’re on the water. This is just one challenge of fishing.
I also suggest, again, to get to the water as much as you can during the comfortable September weather conditions. Water temperatures are still on the warm said, and most fish — both panfish and gamefish — are still willing to chase lures and bait.
Good luck, stay safe, wear your life vest if in a boat or raft and take a kid fishing!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!