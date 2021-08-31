Gone Fishin': Plenty of fish to be had as September moves in

Every fisherman seems to be getting action, although there have not been a lot of fish from any one spot.

Bill's best bets

As the calendar moves forward to September, this is a good time to plan a fishing outing to the northern counties of Wisconsin.

On the inland lakes, northern pike, musky, walleye, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass will start to become active. I suggest to try weed lines away from the shorelines for northern and bass, although you may still find walleye along the edges of the deep holes, possibly down to 30 feet of water and also near deep areas of sunken timber to about 20 feet below the water's surface.

The panfish will be deep along holes and wash-out areas near bridges and rocky shorelines, where you will also find a few smallmouth bass swimming about.

You may also find musky in just about any depth of water at this time. Musky will swim in many different depths looking for an easy meal with comfortable oxygen levels close by. Areas I suggest to raise a musky could be along a shallow weed line with small areas of water behind the weed line, right down the middle of a channel that may run between two shorelines, like an old creek bed, and back bays with weed cover and deep water to the entrance of the bay.