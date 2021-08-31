Gone Fishin': Plenty of fish to be had as September moves in

Shoreline fishermen in the right place at the right time are finally netting a few chinook salmon that are hitting blue/silver-color combination Cleo spoons. A few anglers are also getting hits casting blue/white- and watermelon-colored crankbaits.
The salmon bite has been typical, with some fishermen working hard and moving frequently to try and locate active fish, while a few fishermen are finding the bite a little easier. The other day, for example, an angler started casting just before sunrise and landed not one, but two king salmon in less than 60 minutes. The fishing just goes this way some days.
The overall bite should also get better, if only the winds would blow from the west to push out the shoreline water that's still at the 70-degree mark. We are all hoping the water temperatures start to cool down soon into the 50s.
On the inland waters, meanwhile, the bite in the lower Wisconsin River below the power dams at Castle Rock and the Highway 21 dam is still going on for diehard fishermen working bait and lures at first light from accessible shoreline areas. The overall bite on lakes and rivers in the five most northern counties was a little spotty recently, although the bite should pick up as the night-time air temperatures continue to cool down.
The best bite on our inland lakes in southeastern Wisconsin at this time is coming from the largemouth bass. Panfishermen, however, are still locating fish, although the fishermen have to keep moving to locate the larger concentrations of active fish. This bite should also get better as the weed beds start to lay down with the arrival of cooler air temperatures and less consumer traffic.
Every fisherman seems to be getting action, although there have not been a lot of fish from any one spot.
Bill's best bets
As the calendar moves forward to September, this is a good time to plan a fishing outing to the northern counties of Wisconsin.
On the inland lakes, northern pike, musky, walleye, smallmouth bass and largemouth bass will start to become active. I suggest to try weed lines away from the shorelines for northern and bass, although you may still find walleye along the edges of the deep holes, possibly down to 30 feet of water and also near deep areas of sunken timber to about 20 feet below the water's surface.
The panfish will be deep along holes and wash-out areas near bridges and rocky shorelines, where you will also find a few smallmouth bass swimming about.
You may also find musky in just about any depth of water at this time. Musky will swim in many different depths looking for an easy meal with comfortable oxygen levels close by. Areas I suggest to raise a musky could be along a shallow weed line with small areas of water behind the weed line, right down the middle of a channel that may run between two shorelines, like an old creek bed, and back bays with weed cover and deep water to the entrance of the bay.
Small spoon-style lures will work for most gamefish, like the ones shoreline fishermen use to attract trout and salmon at Lake Michigan. Of course, live bait will always work to attract fish, and you'll want to try to match your bait to the bait in the local waters that you'll be fishing on. The techniques and baits that I just mentioned will also work on our local waters right here in Kenosha County and southeastern Wisconsin.
Your best bet now is to go fish.
Stay safe, wear your life vest when on the water and take a kid fishing!