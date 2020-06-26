You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Gone Fishin': Some tips for summer casting
View Comments
Gone Fishin’

Gone Fishin': Some tips for summer casting

{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, fishing for me at Lake Michigan was typical of decades past when Kenosha celebrated Coho-Rama.

One could always tell when Coho-Rama was close on the calendar. Shoreline fishermen would be very successful the week prior and, for many years, the week after Coho-Rama.

Anyway, the recent bite just seemed to go that way from the shoreline, and boating fishermen are still having fair to good action from the salmon and trout near “The Hill” and beyond.

The bite from inland lakes, however, has slowed somewhat recently, which to me reflects the time of year when some of the inland waters are going into bloom. This condition usually goes on for a couple weeks, then it clears up and the fish become active again.

This occurrence of nature takes place at different times on different waters. One inland lake where the bite has slowed recently is Delavan Lake in Walworth County. The bite has also slowed down a lot on the lower Wisconsin River, especially for walleye.

From the Kenosha Harbor at Lake Michigan, the pellow Perch bite is somewhat puzzling. About 20 miles to the south from piers at Waukegan, Ill., fishermen are getting a fair to good bite from the yellow perch, as well as the coho salmon. Yet fishermen tell me that the water conditions and available bait are about the same here and there.

This bite has become mind-boggling.

Bill’s best bets

Shoreline fishermen at Lake Michigan may want to consider taking a trip to Waukegan or to piers at Milwaukee, Sheboygan and Port Washington.

The salmon and trout bite has been so up and down that I suggest to phone ahead if you can for the latest action and water conditions. I’m continuing to cast and soak bait from piers at the Kenosha harbor, but the slow bite just lingers on so far.

The air temperatures are very warm now, so when you decide to keep some of your panfish catch from our inland lakes, I suggest to place the fish on ice quickly, not in water. I also suggest to keep fishing during the low-light periods of the day, in the early morning or evening.

If you fish during the midday hours, use sun block and cover up as best as you can. Take frequent breaks out of the sun’s rays to cool down and hydrate with water or available liquids. I take breaks about every 60 or 90 minutes.

Summer days are the top recreational times for water consumers, and so be extra cautious and stay alert.

Stay safe, good luck, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!

1 of 15
1 of 15
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics