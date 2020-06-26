Gone Fishin': Some tips for summer casting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, fishing for me at Lake Michigan was typical of decades past when Kenosha celebrated Coho-Rama.

One could always tell when Coho-Rama was close on the calendar. Shoreline fishermen would be very successful the week prior and, for many years, the week after Coho-Rama.

Anyway, the recent bite just seemed to go that way from the shoreline, and boating fishermen are still having fair to good action from the salmon and trout near “The Hill” and beyond.

The bite from inland lakes, however, has slowed somewhat recently, which to me reflects the time of year when some of the inland waters are going into bloom. This condition usually goes on for a couple weeks, then it clears up and the fish become active again.

This occurrence of nature takes place at different times on different waters. One inland lake where the bite has slowed recently is Delavan Lake in Walworth County. The bite has also slowed down a lot on the lower Wisconsin River, especially for walleye.