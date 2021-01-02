Gone Fishin': Still iffy on the ice

For example, with fair to good water clarity and calm winds, if possible use your favorite baits or lures. All bait like spawn, waxworms and live minnows will work most times, along with small silver-colored spoons, crankbaits and tube jigs either tipped with or without a waxworm.

Your fishing time will often depend on how adverse the wind and temperature conditions are. The trout seem to be unaffected by the cold winter temperatures, just the water clarity is cloudy. At this time, of course, the biggest challenge for a fisherman is the cold and ice.

Your best bet for fishing on the ice here in Kenosha County at this time may be for you to either phone ahead to bait shops or other fishermen, or put some light tackle in your car or truck and take a ride from lake to lake.

I also suggest to take your binoculars along with you to observe any fishermen on the ice and to also check where they are entering and exiting from any available ice. An alternative plan may be for you to travel north to areas you are familiar with that may also offer fishing on the ice at this time.

Yes, this is a challenge and requires a little more work and time, but you want to be safe.

Good luck, stay safe and take a fid fishing!

