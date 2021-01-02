Gone Fishin': Still iffy on the ice

The roller coaster air temperatures in December created very tricky and dangerous inland ice conditions in Kenosha County and southeastern Wisconsin.
I’m still fishing open water, along with many other fishermen from harbor areas in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha. Surprisingly, the brown and rainbow trout bite has been fair, with a straggler king salmon still showing up.
Recently, Hank Martinelli Sr. landed a male chinook salmon that hit a pearl-colored tube jig. Most hits, however, are coming for fishermen soaking spawn either on the bottom or drifted beneath a bobber.
Fishermen are also traveling to areas popular for panfish.
Some of the better action has been coming for fishermen able to get onto the ice on back waters at Lake Onalaska, which is about four miles north of La Crosse on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi River. Other action has come along near shoreline areas on Fox Lake and Beaver Dam Lake in Dodge County, and large crowds of ice fishermen are also sliding across the ice at Cherokee Marsh on the far northeast side of Lake Mendota in Dane County.
Bait shops local to these areas report the ice cover is also three to four inches thick near the shorelines.
Bill’s best bets
There is still good-sized brown and rainbow trout slipping the harbor currents in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee. Besides dressing for the cold air temperatures, the strategies are close to being the same as other times of the year.
For example, with fair to good water clarity and calm winds, if possible use your favorite baits or lures. All bait like spawn, waxworms and live minnows will work most times, along with small silver-colored spoons, crankbaits and tube jigs either tipped with or without a waxworm.
Your fishing time will often depend on how adverse the wind and temperature conditions are. The trout seem to be unaffected by the cold winter temperatures, just the water clarity is cloudy. At this time, of course, the biggest challenge for a fisherman is the cold and ice.
Your best bet for fishing on the ice here in Kenosha County at this time may be for you to either phone ahead to bait shops or other fishermen, or put some light tackle in your car or truck and take a ride from lake to lake.
I also suggest to take your binoculars along with you to observe any fishermen on the ice and to also check where they are entering and exiting from any available ice. An alternative plan may be for you to travel north to areas you are familiar with that may also offer fishing on the ice at this time.
Yes, this is a challenge and requires a little more work and time, but you want to be safe.
Good luck, stay safe and take a fid fishing!