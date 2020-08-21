Gone Fishin': Switching the baits

Diehard shoreline fishermen in the Kenosha harbor are getting their best bite at this time from the brown trout, although recent storms have once again clouded harbor waters.
This uncertain bite has fishermen shaking their heads and wondering, but I’m optimistic that by September there will again be some big salmon and trout swimming near the shorelines in Kenosha at Lake Michigan.
The current bite from the Kenosha shoreline continues to be slow, except for a few straggler brown or rainbow trout. The big salmon have been rumored recently to be swimming somewhere between 200 and 300 feet of water. That translates to about 10 miles-plus due east of the Kenosha shoreline. Anyone know where the stepping stones are?
The bluegill are also keeping fishermen busy on inland lakes in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties. Recently, anglers Tom Werwie and Ken “Big Boots” Fredricksen drifted into a fair bluegill bite near the “flats” at Geneva Bay. The duo informed me that it’s a nightcrawler bite at this time.
Bill’s best bets
Your best bet at Lake Michigan from the shoreline may take some time to decide.
I fish with anglers that put in more time than myself. The nature of the shoreline bite just seems to be one angler fishing for a long time and then observing another angler that has made his or her way to the water receive a hit or a hook-up within about ten casts or 15 minutes of drifting spawn. In other words, the bite is still a crapshoot.
Worms of any kind and size seem to be the preferred bait for most panfish at this time. For example, nightcrawlers, garden worms, redworms, waxworms, spikes, grubs and small minnows for crappie are getting hits.
This is also time to start fishing for musky.
A simple mistake fishermen often make this time of year is to set up with live bait that is too small. Baitfish this time of year have now matured to an adult size, so your best bet will be to try and match the size of the baitfish to the size of the gamefish you’ll be trying to hook up with. For example, a lunker walleye has no trouble inhaling a minnow up to about 10 inches in length, while musky and large northern pike are more attracted to a live minnow 16 or 17 inches long.
You might not get as many takers using large live bait, although most of your hits will be from larger or lunker-sized fish. I also suggest experimenting in these areas of bait size, so as to tune in your instincts for what you feel comfortable setting up with for that magic size.
The last weeks of August also hold potential for some good whitebass and walleye action from the Wolf River at Big Lake Winnebago and Oshkosh, all the way to Fremont. Again, I always suggest to phone ahead to local bait shops before you head out.
The water levels in most of the rivers have also been low recently, but all these conditions may change if northern and central Wisconsin counties receive more rain.
Good luck, stay safe, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!
Red Witch ready to sail
ship7.jpg
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
TALL SHIPS PARADE OF SAIL
Tall ship Red Witch
Feature photo
Andrew Sadock
TALL SHIP RED WITCH
