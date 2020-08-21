Gone Fishin': Switching the baits

Worms of any kind and size seem to be the preferred bait for most panfish at this time. For example, nightcrawlers, garden worms, redworms, waxworms, spikes, grubs and small minnows for crappie are getting hits.

This is also time to start fishing for musky.

A simple mistake fishermen often make this time of year is to set up with live bait that is too small. Baitfish this time of year have now matured to an adult size, so your best bet will be to try and match the size of the baitfish to the size of the gamefish you’ll be trying to hook up with. For example, a lunker walleye has no trouble inhaling a minnow up to about 10 inches in length, while musky and large northern pike are more attracted to a live minnow 16 or 17 inches long.

You might not get as many takers using large live bait, although most of your hits will be from larger or lunker-sized fish. I also suggest experimenting in these areas of bait size, so as to tune in your instincts for what you feel comfortable setting up with for that magic size.

The last weeks of August also hold potential for some good whitebass and walleye action from the Wolf River at Big Lake Winnebago and Oshkosh, all the way to Fremont. Again, I always suggest to phone ahead to local bait shops before you head out.