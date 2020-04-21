Gone Fishin': The bite is hit or miss

The overall bite along Wisconsin's major rivers has slowed this week.
The melting of heavy snows in our northern counties has raised water levels and cooled water temperatures. Despite the high water levels, fishermen familiar with accessible shoreline areas are locating walleye, sauger and northern pike. At times, a few panfish are also starting to show up along near shorelines that have backwash currents.
Out on our local Fox River, anglers are fishing hard for few fish. However, there are signs that water temperatures are starting to warm up, as fishermen using bait like live minnows and dead cutbait along the river bottom are starting to get bites from catfish and whitebass.
Shoreline fishermen are also starting to get more bites from bluegill on local inland lakes and ponds. A few fishermen are starting to locate crappie by fishing from piers and near bridges on the Illinois Chain O' Lakes near Antioch.
The bite for trout and coho salmon, despite also being very slow, is getting a little better. Shoreline fishermen are working hard for few fish, but successful pier fishermen are using a variety of baits and lures to attract fish.
For example, Paul Mayer, Hank Martinelli Sr., John Jacobson and myself were casting and soaking nightcrawler worms and had been at one area for over an hour when another fisherman named Mike stopped to ask us about the bite. After just one cast of a spoon, bingo, a hookup. You just don't know at this time when that next hit will occur.
The bite is hit or miss.
Bill's Best Bets
April is the time to try some dip netting for smelt. A few areas you might try are from piers at Sheboygan, in Ashland County from piers at Chequamegon Bay and near the mouths of the Oconto and Peshtigo rivers on the north side of Green Bay.
Illinois has a regular season for smelt from Lake Michigan that runs the whole month of April, although most if not all piers are closed due to the virus. I always suggest to phone ahead to local bait shops when traveling out of town to fishing areas and to try to talk with as many fishermen as you can to get up-to-date reports.
There also have been a few dip-netters trying for smelt from shorelines in Kenosha, although only a handful of smelt showed up.
The latter part of April is usually the best time to plan a trip to one of our larger rivers. Your best bet is to watch approaching weather conditions and pay attention to the night-time air temperatures. You're looking for temperatures that stay in the 50s or high 40s during the night and warm into at least the 60s during the day.
Rain, not snow, will warm waters quicker than the sunshine, and as waters warm more of a variety of fish will move into the main river channels, making it easier for shoreline anglers to locate active fish. This week I had a chance visit with fisherman Willie Neumann, and he informed me that he worked our Fox River shoreline from the Wilmot area all the way to Highway 50 with no results, although the bite will pick up with each passing week.
The trout and coho salmon bite from the Kenosha shoreline continues to be hit or miss, and your best bet will be for fishermen to continue to cast their favorite spoons to attract what I dub as "fast-action fish." On our Kenosha County inland lakes, I suggest to double-check for any access restrictions due to the virus, and stay safe.
Good luck, and take a kid fishing!
