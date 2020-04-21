Gone Fishin': The bite is hit or miss

The bite is hit or miss.

Bill's Best Bets

April is the time to try some dip netting for smelt. A few areas you might try are from piers at Sheboygan, in Ashland County from piers at Chequamegon Bay and near the mouths of the Oconto and Peshtigo rivers on the north side of Green Bay.

Illinois has a regular season for smelt from Lake Michigan that runs the whole month of April, although most if not all piers are closed due to the virus. I always suggest to phone ahead to local bait shops when traveling out of town to fishing areas and to try to talk with as many fishermen as you can to get up-to-date reports.

There also have been a few dip-netters trying for smelt from shorelines in Kenosha, although only a handful of smelt showed up.

The latter part of April is usually the best time to plan a trip to one of our larger rivers. Your best bet is to watch approaching weather conditions and pay attention to the night-time air temperatures. You're looking for temperatures that stay in the 50s or high 40s during the night and warm into at least the 60s during the day.