Gone fishin': The coho are coming

Most coho will also be in the top 10 feet of water before the sun comes up, and then go deeper or to the lake bottom if less than 50 feet deep. You will also want to frequently work your lures at different depths.

Bill's best bets

The bite on inland lakes in Kenosha County is picking up ever so slowly that it has many fishermen baffled as to what happened. Weather conditions have been fair, the water temperatures are rising, and many weed lines are also starting to grow, and no panfish!

I'm speculating that our lakes, ponds and streams are just going to need more warm rain, and the bite will start.

The first Saturday in May is fast approaching, and if the bite has not picked up by then, which is also the opening of the general Wisconsin fishing season, I suggest to try for a northern pike.

These tireless, hard-hitting fish always seem to be around when no other species can be found. The northern will also hit or bite on just about any bait or lure that you put in front of their eyes.