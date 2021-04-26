Gone fishin': The coho are coming

Members of the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association recently cleaned and spruced up the rearing ponds for the arrival of the chinook salmon in Lake Michigan.
Thank you fishermen for a job well done! If you want to become a member, visit kenoshasportfishing.com. You can also attend the next fishing meeting that is held the monthly on the first Monday at the Kenosha Moose Family Club starting at 7 p.m.
You can also call Jim Davis at 1-847-340-5693 for more information.
The coho salmon could be in the Kenosha area of Lake Michigan any day now as there have been sporadic catches from piers at Waukegan (Ill.) and also from trolling boats the last two weeks. This is challenging when you are trying to locate a wily coho from the shoreline.
These fish swim so fast and keep moving, too. I suggest to try and fish at numerous times if you can. Low light periods of time are best, for example, the first hour of daylight and the last hour of daylight, although if weather conditions and water temperatures are favorable, the midday hours can be productive, too, especially now that the alewife minnows have arrived.
The diet of the coho also changes frequently, too, and you should try to be ready with about three, or four different color combinations and a couple of different styles of lures and spawn or a live minnow combination.
Most coho will also be in the top 10 feet of water before the sun comes up, and then go deeper or to the lake bottom if less than 50 feet deep. You will also want to frequently work your lures at different depths.
Bill's best bets
The bite on inland lakes in Kenosha County is picking up ever so slowly that it has many fishermen baffled as to what happened. Weather conditions have been fair, the water temperatures are rising, and many weed lines are also starting to grow, and no panfish!
I'm speculating that our lakes, ponds and streams are just going to need more warm rain, and the bite will start.
The first Saturday in May is fast approaching, and if the bite has not picked up by then, which is also the opening of the general Wisconsin fishing season, I suggest to try for a northern pike.
These tireless, hard-hitting fish always seem to be around when no other species can be found. The northern will also hit or bite on just about any bait or lure that you put in front of their eyes.
For the panfish, you might want to scout shallow areas that will warm up fast from the rays of the sun and that also that have scattered pockets of weeds that offer hiding places from predator fish. Some of these shallow areas you can also reach casting from the shorelines with the help of a bobber. The bobber will also suspend the bait away from snags and also let the bait drift naturally while attracting more fish.
Your best bet at this time is to try and get out as much as you can before the weeds grow too thick.
There are coho salmon and brown trout close to the Kenosha shorelines at this time, and your best bet will be to fish often and move frequently. Yes, air temperatures are cold, although the fish are here at this time. The bite is typical. You can make 10 casts with no hits, and the fisherman can make one cast, and bingo, a hookup. This is fishing from the Lake Michigan shoreline. You have to be there even if it is just for a short time.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing.