Gone Fishin': Time to go nocturnal for trout

The trout bite from the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan has taken a shift to the nocturnal hours of the day.

Recently, Jon Fiorito landed a brown trout during the early evening hours, and John Jacobson landed a rainbow trout during the midnight hours. Both trout hit live alewife minnows. You can fish this bait either on the bottom or suspended beneath a slip-bobber, as the larger concentrations of trout and salmon in our area of Lake Michigan have now moved to deeper water depths.

Recently, I hired a charter along with fishermen Martin Bose, James Zondlak, Jim’s son, Jacob, and Hank Martinelli Sr. Captain Tim Wojnicz, on the “Fin Quest” boat, took us about 13 miles east of the Kenosha shoreline, where he put us on salmon and trout. This was a fun outing, with fish. But the overall bite from the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan continues to be spotty, despite a flurry of hits from time to time on live bait.

Fishing rivers in southern Wisconsin can be productive, too. Recently, a group of shoreline fishermen baited up with cut bait, which is cut-up minnows. This group was trying its expertise along the Rock River in Rock County. I was told they fished during the night and also had numerous hits just before daylight in the morning. I was also told they landed northern, catfish, carp and walleye.