Gone Fishin': Time to go nocturnal for trout

The trout bite from the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan has taken a shift to the nocturnal hours of the day.
Recently, Jon Fiorito landed a brown trout during the early evening hours, and John Jacobson landed a rainbow trout during the midnight hours. Both trout hit live alewife minnows. You can fish this bait either on the bottom or suspended beneath a slip-bobber, as the larger concentrations of trout and salmon in our area of Lake Michigan have now moved to deeper water depths.
Recently, I hired a charter along with fishermen Martin Bose, James Zondlak, Jim’s son, Jacob, and Hank Martinelli Sr. Captain Tim Wojnicz, on the “Fin Quest” boat, took us about 13 miles east of the Kenosha shoreline, where he put us on salmon and trout. This was a fun outing, with fish. But the overall bite from the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan continues to be spotty, despite a flurry of hits from time to time on live bait.
Fishing rivers in southern Wisconsin can be productive, too. Recently, a group of shoreline fishermen baited up with cut bait, which is cut-up minnows. This group was trying its expertise along the Rock River in Rock County. I was told they fished during the night and also had numerous hits just before daylight in the morning. I was also told they landed northern, catfish, carp and walleye.
All the fish were cooked, and I was told the carp tasted best fried. These baits will also work in the Fox, Des Plaines, Root and Pike rivers.
Bill’s best bets
Wherever you fish from the shoreline at this time, it’s a good bet to prepare for the bugs and mosquitos.
If you find the bite on our inland lakes to be slow at this time, don’t fret. Water temperatures are still very warm, and I always have a slow period during the last weeks in July until about the second week of August. That’s when it seems the night-time air temperatures start to cool, and this also cools the surface waters on our inland lakes, inviting the fish to start swimming the shallows during the evening.
I’m going to continue to work the shorelines at Lake Michigan with hopes of a hookup with a trout, and if water temperatures cool down back into the 50s, I just might get a hookup from a salmon. It’s that daily exodus with high hopes that keeps me coming back. If you’ve ever had a hookup with a trout or salmon on light tackle, you know that it’s quite the fishing experience.
If you have a boat, don’t forget about drift-fishing for bluegill or crappie. Worms and small live minnows will attract these two full-time munchers of bait. I suggest to drift along drop-offs in about 12 to 20 feet of water and set your lines at different depths.
Stay safe, good luck, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!