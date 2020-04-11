Gone Fishin': Time to look for walleye

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This is the time of April when spawning walleye are falling back downriver to return to their sanctuaries and can be very aggressive feeders.

They'll hit just about any bait that is worked below the water's surface. The bite can be strong at this time, as I've watched walleye take bugs, minnows and fishermen's baits worked just below the water's surface during low-light periods. If you're lucky enough to be fishing when this bite occurs, you'll be spoiled, for this quality of bite doesn't last but a few days before — poof! — the walleye are gone.

Then it's back to casting and working baits down the dropoffs into the snags away from the shorelines. When you feel a bump, it's either a fish or a rock, and you need to set the hook every time. This will also test your tackle box inventory.

The panfish in our lakes and ponds seem to be somewhat bewildered as a result of the fast-changing weather patterns, and fishermen have found it very difficult recently to locate larger concentrations of active fish. It's not easy just to wait around until the weather patterns change to help create a comfortable, more productive bite.

In the meantime, you can have your catch and have a meal, too!