Gone Fishin': Time to look for walleye

This is the time of April when spawning walleye are falling back downriver to return to their sanctuaries and can be very aggressive feeders.
They'll hit just about any bait that is worked below the water's surface. The bite can be strong at this time, as I've watched walleye take bugs, minnows and fishermen's baits worked just below the water's surface during low-light periods. If you're lucky enough to be fishing when this bite occurs, you'll be spoiled, for this quality of bite doesn't last but a few days before — poof! — the walleye are gone.
Then it's back to casting and working baits down the dropoffs into the snags away from the shorelines. When you feel a bump, it's either a fish or a rock, and you need to set the hook every time. This will also test your tackle box inventory.
The panfish in our lakes and ponds seem to be somewhat bewildered as a result of the fast-changing weather patterns, and fishermen have found it very difficult recently to locate larger concentrations of active fish. It's not easy just to wait around until the weather patterns change to help create a comfortable, more productive bite.
In the meantime, you can have your catch and have a meal, too!
The Boathouse Pub & Eatery, led by Jim Matzur, features to have your catch and wild game smoked right there in its state-of-the-art smokehouse. Recently, I had Jim smoke a Trout I had brought in, and the meat was delicious. It was like eating a plate of candy. During these unusual times, I suggest to phone first at 262-654-9922.
Also, Hometown Meats Deli & Catering can smoke your fish and game. Their phone number is 262-652-9840.
Bill's Best Bets
Your best bet at this time is to constantly take the water temperature where you intend to fish.
Just a few degrees can turn on or turn off a bite. This is challenging, and you may want to have a plan, if you have time, to move frequently from lake to lake or to a different area on the water you'll be fishing.
You'll also find different water temperatures at just about every stop you make. You may have some fishing luck and locate a concentration of fish. When you do, the bite will also pick up.
I also suggest to keep your lure size tiny and to experiment with your bait portions. For example, you may want to start with one waxworm or spike and add extra bait to the hook if the fish are looking for larger bait. Redworms or a small piece of a nightcrawler will attract bluegill.
You might also try some finesse fishing. This style of fishing typically uses a small artificial lure such as hair jigs or small plastic swim baits in a variety of colors. Popular colors are smoke, red, root beer, red wine, white, blue, black and yellow.
From Kenosha's Lake Michigan shoreline, anglers casting crankbaits, spoons and tube jigs — and also soaking cut bait either below the surface or on the lake bottom — are receiving occasional hits from brown and rainbow trout, although the coho salmon so far have been few and far between. Hopefully, our fishing areas will stay open.
Good luck, and take a kid fishing!
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Journey Church, 10700 75th St., hosted a free food giveaway Sunday in a drive-thru style process, coordinated by the Journey Church Disaster R…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!