Gone Fishin': Tips for beating the August heat

The August heat is like the cold during the middle of January.
One needs to adjust fishing hours, clothing and the depth of water to look for fish of size. Successful fishermen at this time try to fish only before sunup or after sundown. Most locate active fish suspended along secondary drop-offs and within about five feet of the lake bottom.
Depending on the lake, the depths could vary from about five to 20 feet. This time of year, I would rent a boat and row along the leeward side of the wind along the outside edges of the weed lines and use a worm on one pole and a live, medium-sized minnow on another.
This technique has worked for me, so I know it will also work for you.
I’ve fished for whatever would bite and got action at different times from northern, walleye, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, rock bass and panfish. I found out that most fish live in or underneath the weed beds in most lakes. No matter how hot the air temperatures were, if I could get along the edges of a weed line, the fish would come out and hit live bait.
And often during these hot days, I would fill up my hat with water and pour it over the top of my head to cool down.
Just this week, I got a good report of crappie biting for fishermen drifting over deep holes with small live minnows for bait. I suggest two things for this style of fishing from a boat: an electronic locator that allows you to pinpoint the water depth and positions of the fish and a drift sock to slow the boat down, which will help you keep the bait close to the fish for longer periods of time.
The shoreline bite at Lake Michigan, meanwhile, continues to be very slow, and most of us fishermen are heading back to inland waters until some good rumors swim by.
I headed out before 6 a.m. one recent morning to the Kenosha harbor, where I met up with fishermen Sal and Carlo. The morning was foggy and cool, and the water was calm. Then the surface water started rippling with fish. Carlo and Sal casted spoons, while I worked the tube-jig. At first we saw carp, then some fish that were silver in color. We were all hoping for trout.
Then, Carlo had a hook-up, and the tugging began. He got the fish up, but to our disappointment, it was a “sheephead,” slang for freshwater drum. But it was a fish, and there was some excitement!
So, it was on to another day of hunting for rainbow or brown trout. Alas, Sal, Hank Marinelli Sr. and I never had a follow. That’s fishing!
Bill’s best bets
During this hot stretch of weather, don’t forget to bring extra water, and cover up as best as you can to keep the sun off your skin. You also want to make sure you have plenty of ice for both you and for the fish. You may also want to skip the middle part of the day, too, as the sun can be unforgiving.
I prefer to fish before sunup or after sundown. I suggest to try your favorite techniques for an hour or two, then take a break or just return another day. Being close to Lake Michigan, I like to try to get to the water at least one hour of each day.
Who knows, you just may get a hook-up from a “sheephead.”
Good luck, wear your life vest when on the water and take a kid fishing!