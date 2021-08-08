Gone Fishin': Tips for beating the August heat

The August heat is like the cold during the middle of January.

One needs to adjust fishing hours, clothing and the depth of water to look for fish of size. Successful fishermen at this time try to fish only before sunup or after sundown. Most locate active fish suspended along secondary drop-offs and within about five feet of the lake bottom.

Depending on the lake, the depths could vary from about five to 20 feet. This time of year, I would rent a boat and row along the leeward side of the wind along the outside edges of the weed lines and use a worm on one pole and a live, medium-sized minnow on another.

This technique has worked for me, so I know it will also work for you.

I’ve fished for whatever would bite and got action at different times from northern, walleye, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, rock bass and panfish. I found out that most fish live in or underneath the weed beds in most lakes. No matter how hot the air temperatures were, if I could get along the edges of a weed line, the fish would come out and hit live bait.

And often during these hot days, I would fill up my hat with water and pour it over the top of my head to cool down.