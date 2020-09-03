Gone Fishin': Tips for your technique

The heat of the sun has kept fishermen to hours of low light, but there are a few chinook salmon starting to reveal themselves to shoreline anglers.
I suggest that if you choose to fish during the daylight hours to cover up with light clothing, put on your sunscreen and make sure you have plenty of liquids close by. Take frequent breaks in any available shade. I also suggest this to boating fishermen, too.
Meanwhile, the king salmon are as wary as any fish, and like in any sport, you need to be ready!
For example, I use at least a medium-action pole with a reel that is large enough to hold more than 100 yards of at least 10-pound test line or stronger. I use 12-pound test line when fishing for chinook salmon, although many fishermen set up with special Power-Pro 17-pound test line or stronger.
Anglers today try many different artificial lures to entice salmon, and I suggest to talk with other fishermen and bait shops to see what may work for you.
I suggest to start with basic color combinations, such as green/silver, green/white, red/white, black/silver, blue/silver, orange/silver and all-silver, just to name a few.
As for technique, during low-light hours I suggest to work lures in the top 10 feet below the water’s surface. After sun-up or before sundown, you may try to experiment with your depths and retrieval speeds, from top to bottom and slow to fast, and in between.
The salmon will also bite on live minnows at times, either being drifted below a bobber or set up along the lake bottom with a swivel combination and a slip-style sinker.
Bill’s best bets
This is a good time to try for largemouth bass, and most times the bluegill are close by to the same areas as the bass.
Inland water temperatures are still very warm in our lakes, and your best live baits will be nightcrawler worms, leeches or small minnows. The bass and other gamefish will also chase medium-sized spoons, crankbaits and spinner-jig-style lures.
You also have options for how you try to locate fish, like trolling, drifting and anchoring. You will also want to turn on your electronic depth/fish finder to help you pinpoint fish location.
I prefer to anchor along the side of a weed line in about eight to 12 feet of water, casting a nightcrawler along the edges and slowly working the worm back to me. When I feel a fish taking the bait, I let open the reel bail for a few quick seconds to let the fish hang onto the bait. Then I flip the bail and bring the pole straight up with the tip pointed to the fish and, hopefully, a hook-up.
Your best bet to try for salmon at this time will be to get to your favorite fishing area at the Kenosha harbor or accessible shoreline along the lakefront. You may also consider a trip to piers at the Racine or Milwaukee marinas.
Stay safe, good luck, wear your life vest if fishing from a boat and take a kid fishing!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!