Gone Fishin': Tips for your technique

The salmon will also bite on live minnows at times, either being drifted below a bobber or set up along the lake bottom with a swivel combination and a slip-style sinker.

Bill’s best bets

This is a good time to try for largemouth bass, and most times the bluegill are close by to the same areas as the bass.

Inland water temperatures are still very warm in our lakes, and your best live baits will be nightcrawler worms, leeches or small minnows. The bass and other gamefish will also chase medium-sized spoons, crankbaits and spinner-jig-style lures.

You also have options for how you try to locate fish, like trolling, drifting and anchoring. You will also want to turn on your electronic depth/fish finder to help you pinpoint fish location.

I prefer to anchor along the side of a weed line in about eight to 12 feet of water, casting a nightcrawler along the edges and slowly working the worm back to me. When I feel a fish taking the bait, I let open the reel bail for a few quick seconds to let the fish hang onto the bait. Then I flip the bail and bring the pole straight up with the tip pointed to the fish and, hopefully, a hook-up.