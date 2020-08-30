Gone Fishin': Tracking the fish movement

Fishermen working bait and small lures from boats are locating fish on Kenosha County inland lakes.
Panfish and largemouth have been active on Salem Lakes recently, with most fishermen setting up bait shallow beneath a bobber near points, piers and entrances to nearby channels.
The Lake Michigan shoreline bite continues to be ho-hum as near-shore water temperatures continue to hover in the low 70s. I’m always hoping for a bite from any fish at this time, and I also keep moving up and down the harbor channel.
Myself and other fishermen are keeping our ears close to the wind for any rumored catches that may be coming from other harbors in Wisconsin and Illinois. Most areas are open to fishing, although some are closed due to the pandemic.
This is a challenging time.
Bill’s best bets
Well, if you know where the stepping stones are at Lake Michigan, you may find a few king salmon swimming in about 320 feet of water 14 miles east of the Kenosha shoreline.
Shoreline fishermen in Kenosha are fortunate that Lake Michigan is close to everyone in this area. Your best bet at this time is to try and get to the Lake Michigan shoreline to fish for about an hour per outing.
Yes, this continues to be a challenging moment for Kenosha anglers when there are few numbers of fish swimming close by. However, when the water temperatures finally cool down to a comfortable range for the salmon, after that first hook-up it will be like they never left.
Bluegill and largemouth bass are still keeping fishermen busy on our inland lakes, and the gills and bass are still chasing worms and small minnows. The crappie have been difficult to locate and the yellow perch have been on the small side of the scale when found.
Water levels were high last week on the Wisconsin River, and the gates at the power dams have been opened frequently, scattering the walleye and the whitebass. Hopefully, river water levels will be just right in time for Labor Day weekend. Trolling crankbaits and drift fishing with live minnows and casting plastic baits — either twister-style or worm-style — will attract the bass and the walleye.
Inside the Kenosha harbor, I keep a steady round of lures in the water, alternating my fishing times and keeping my fingers crossed with hopes that a fish will grab on to the lure. I also scout up and down the Kenosha shorelines looking for any surfacing fish whatsoever.
I suggest to keep motivated, keep making your trips to the water and keep your ears open for any fresh rumors of fish movement.
Good luck, stay safe, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!
