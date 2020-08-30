Gone Fishin': Tracking the fish movement

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fishermen working bait and small lures from boats are locating fish on Kenosha County inland lakes.

Panfish and largemouth have been active on Salem Lakes recently, with most fishermen setting up bait shallow beneath a bobber near points, piers and entrances to nearby channels.

The Lake Michigan shoreline bite continues to be ho-hum as near-shore water temperatures continue to hover in the low 70s. I’m always hoping for a bite from any fish at this time, and I also keep moving up and down the harbor channel.

Myself and other fishermen are keeping our ears close to the wind for any rumored catches that may be coming from other harbors in Wisconsin and Illinois. Most areas are open to fishing, although some are closed due to the pandemic.

This is a challenging time.

Bill’s best bets

Well, if you know where the stepping stones are at Lake Michigan, you may find a few king salmon swimming in about 320 feet of water 14 miles east of the Kenosha shoreline.

Shoreline fishermen in Kenosha are fortunate that Lake Michigan is close to everyone in this area. Your best bet at this time is to try and get to the Lake Michigan shoreline to fish for about an hour per outing.