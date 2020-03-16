Gone fishin': Transitioning into spring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

So time your outing to match the warmest hour of the day or night if you can. You'll also want to have one or more spots to try if you need to move from one area to another, or from lake to lake.

Bill's Best Bets

A water temperature thermometer is a very handy tool to possess this time as water temperatures begin to rise.

This somewhat explains why fish are present during certain times of the day, especially when the sun is up, and why the fish are gone when the sun goes down. A temperature change in the water as little as five degrees can make all the difference as to where a few fish will school up for short periods of time.

At the Lake Michigan shoreline, a few more rainbow and brown trout moved into the harbor in Kenosha last week, and the bite — although not steady — was scattered throughout the daylight hours. If you were in the right place at the right time, you may have gotten a hookup.

When you go for panfish at this time, I suggest to set up your pole, line and baits using a light line, small baits and a tiny bobber. Panfish will not chase a bait very far at this time, so you'll need to suspend your bait and keep it moving slowly.