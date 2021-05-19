Gone fishin': Travel tips as the weather warms

The Lake Michigan shoreline action has been the usual lately, and if you’re there at the right time, you just may get a hook-up. The salmon and a few trout are hitting spoons, crankbaits, spawn-sacs and, at times, live minnows. You may need to make more than one trip to the Lake Michigan shoreline, though if you do get close enough to some fish, be ready for that bite.

The dawn and dusk hours are the best times to try for salmon or trout, but if the sun is not too bright, the daytime hours can be good, too.

Bill’s best bets

Waxworms and spikes are working now to attract bluegill, which are being found along weed lines right now from about two to 12 feet of water.

Recently, I joined John Jacobson in his boat, and we fished Upper Twin Lakes on Mary. We had a difficult time locating fish at first, and John decided to go shallow, working his waxworm bait on the inside edge of the weed line in about two feet of water.

He set the bait beneath a bobber only about 12 inches down, and, bingo, there were bluegill after bluegill rushing from beneath the shallow weed cover to devour the bait. The gills were dinks by most anglers’ standards, although we had a lot of catch-and-release fun.