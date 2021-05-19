Gone fishin': Travel tips as the weather warms

Fishermen like to travel, and Lake Onalaska — located about four miles north of La Crosse on the Wisconsin Side of the Mississippi River — has long been a favorite body of water to locate lunker-sized panfish.
Shafer’s Landing, a popular place to launch or rent a boat, is located on the north side of Lake Onalaska and offers all one needs to head out fishing. I suggest you to take your binoculars with you to scope out this vast area of water. You’ll be looking for small groups of boats that will either be drifting or anchored.
If the panfish are biting close to the shorelines, you may not need to take a boat out at all, as fishing with a bobber is a good way to present your bait on this lake. Lake Onalaska is shallow in most areas, although you can cast between the weed beds at most spots, too. I also suggest to keep your hook size small and your line light. The panfish there will hit worms, spikes, waxworms, most grubs and small minnows.
Our Kenosha County inland lakes are finally starting to warm up in water temperature, and shoreline fishermen got a little better action last week than the week before. Successful anglers got action by casting a waxworm impaled on a tiny ice fly, letting the presentation naturally drift over the top of the weed cover. A few crappie were also being located at these spots by drifting a small live minnow on a tiny hook.
The Lake Michigan shoreline action has been the usual lately, and if you’re there at the right time, you just may get a hook-up. The salmon and a few trout are hitting spoons, crankbaits, spawn-sacs and, at times, live minnows. You may need to make more than one trip to the Lake Michigan shoreline, though if you do get close enough to some fish, be ready for that bite.
The dawn and dusk hours are the best times to try for salmon or trout, but if the sun is not too bright, the daytime hours can be good, too.
Bill’s best bets
Waxworms and spikes are working now to attract bluegill, which are being found along weed lines right now from about two to 12 feet of water.
Recently, I joined John Jacobson in his boat, and we fished Upper Twin Lakes on Mary. We had a difficult time locating fish at first, and John decided to go shallow, working his waxworm bait on the inside edge of the weed line in about two feet of water.
He set the bait beneath a bobber only about 12 inches down, and, bingo, there were bluegill after bluegill rushing from beneath the shallow weed cover to devour the bait. The gills were dinks by most anglers’ standards, although we had a lot of catch-and-release fun.
Your best bet now is to get to the water. With the forecasted weather warm-up, more fish will be heading to the shallows, and you should be able to cast to these fish with the aid of a bobber. This style of fishing will work on any inland lake where you have access to fish from the shorelines.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!