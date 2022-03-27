Gone Fishin': Use a variety of baits for snagging early spring catches

A variety of artificial lures are working for anglers lately to bring the brown trout to a bite.

These same lures will also attract rainbow trout, coho salmon and northern pike, although the rainbow trout do prefer spawn bait or a live minnow at times, and shoreline water temperatures are still too cold to hold coho salmon right now.

The northern, however, are hearty and aggressive and will hit a lure or bait just about any time if they are nearby. The forecasted rain this past week may also trigger some activity and will warm water temperatures, too, which will hopefully attract a few more fish to the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan.

Successful lure colors recently have been blue, and Hank Martinelli Sr. recently hooked up with a brown trout that hit a green/white Kast-Master Spoon. Additionally, a blue/silver or blue/white KO Wobbler Spoon has been successful for John Jacobson. For my most recent hook-up, I was working a pearl-colored tube-jig that a rainbow trout smacked about eight feet below the surface of the harbor water.

Bill’s best bets

The early spring pre-spawn walleye bite on Wisconsin rivers is gaining more popularity with hearty, diehard anglers and will continue to attract more fishing pressure as river waters warm and weather conditions permit.

Boating fishermen are starting to have success on the Lower Wisconsin River for walleye below the spillway at Prairie du Sac and on the Rock River near Lake Koshkonong and below the spillway on the Fox River at De Pere, leading to Green Bay.

I have not heard much about fishing on the Mississippi River recently, although the walleye, sauger and northern bite should pick up soon with the welcomed rainfall. Live minnows are a preferred bait for the walleye, sauger and northern at this time, until water temperatures reach about 50 degrees. But there’s always an exception, and these early fish will also hit plastic baits, crank baits and small spoons at times.

Your best bet is to try and be ready with a variety of baits.

Meanwhile, fishermen are also traveling to locate early walleye and sauger. Recently, Caleb Zorn and Gunter Kehrhahn completed a successful trip to the Illinois River at Starved Rock State Park and were also planning a trip, weather permitting, to fish Lake Erie in Ohio, just east of Port Clinton.

I also have not heard of much action from the panfish bite in Kenosha County recently, so I suggest for fishermen just to keep checking their favorite spots and areas that offer public access. You might try to find panfish five different times with no success, then on your sixth outing, bingo, the panfish are there.

Your best bet is to keep scouting and traveling from lake to lake. Yes, this is a challenge, but it’s fun when the fish are there when you show up.

Waters are still cold in local lakes, and I suggest to keep your presentations small. Use a small bobber to help slow your retrieve and also to help keep your bait just above the weed line. Live waxworms and spikes will attract most panfish at this time, along with small live minnows for any crappie that may be close by. Garden and nightcrawler worms will work a little better as water temperatures rise.

Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!

