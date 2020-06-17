Gone Fishin': Warm water makes for spotty bite

Mother Nature has been up and down this past week, although shoreline fishermen have been able to keep a steady vigil on Kenosha County inland lakes and at the Fox River.
Water temperatures are now very warm on our inland waters, and all kinds of worms are working to attract fish, be it nightcrawlers, garden worms, waxworms, red worms or artificial plastic worms. Small leeches, spikes and small live minnows will also attract the bluegill, yellow perch, crappie and whitebass.
The Wisconsin yellow perch season at Lake Michigan opened at midnight on Tuesday. There are a few yellow perch already in the harbors at Milwaukee and Racine and also near piers at the Waukegan, Ill., harbor.
There are also a few yellow perch near the main entrance to the Kenosha harbor. Casters fishing from piers have been getting hits from the perch, as small minnows, spikes, small artificial worms, Shad Rap-style crankbaits and small spoons all will attract yellow perch at one time or another.
Bill’s best bets
The Lake Michigan bite for the salmon and trout remained very spotty this week, and Karl Mayer, Hank Martinelli Sr. and myself worked the shorelines during the morning and evening hours, casting lures and soaking bait with only an occasional sheephead fish to show for our efforts.
One evening, John Jacobson hooked up with a sheephead on his first cast. It’s been a hoot trying to locate the big salmon and trout from our Lake Michigan shorelines, and your best bet will be to just continue to try your favorite areas and keep your hopes high.
On our inland lakes, most panfish have now moved off the shorelines, and you should try to cast as far as you can and be ready to move frequently. Boating fishermen are already trolling or drifting to try and locate larger concentrations of panfish.
The shoreline fisherman’s best bet will be to try during the low-light periods of the day or during evening hours. A simple combination is to use light fishing line, a tiny hook, a bobber and a small weight and drift your bait. Worms or small minnows will usually attract a curious panfish or bass.
Stay safe and wear your life vest. Good luck, and take a kid fishing!
