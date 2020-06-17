Gone Fishin': Warm water makes for spotty bite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mother Nature has been up and down this past week, although shoreline fishermen have been able to keep a steady vigil on Kenosha County inland lakes and at the Fox River.

Water temperatures are now very warm on our inland waters, and all kinds of worms are working to attract fish, be it nightcrawlers, garden worms, waxworms, red worms or artificial plastic worms. Small leeches, spikes and small live minnows will also attract the bluegill, yellow perch, crappie and whitebass.

The Wisconsin yellow perch season at Lake Michigan opened at midnight on Tuesday. There are a few yellow perch already in the harbors at Milwaukee and Racine and also near piers at the Waukegan, Ill., harbor.

There are also a few yellow perch near the main entrance to the Kenosha harbor. Casters fishing from piers have been getting hits from the perch, as small minnows, spikes, small artificial worms, Shad Rap-style crankbaits and small spoons all will attract yellow perch at one time or another.

Bill’s best bets

The Lake Michigan bite for the salmon and trout remained very spotty this week, and Karl Mayer, Hank Martinelli Sr. and myself worked the shorelines during the morning and evening hours, casting lures and soaking bait with only an occasional sheephead fish to show for our efforts.