Gone Fishin': Working for that summer catch

On our inland lakes this time of year, both panfish and a few gamefish will make a trip to the water’s surface to feed during the low-light periods of the morning and evening.

This window for when the fish are active is usually short, and it varies depending on current weather conditions.

For most outings, the morning bite takes precedent over the evening bite. What’s uncanny about this scenario is that many times, when the bite is fast during the morning hours, that same bite tends to slow during the evening, and vice versa.

That’s fishing!

The channel and the flathead catfish were active in the Fox River this week, where Karl Mayer recently landed a 26-pound flathead. The average channel catfish weighs about two to seven pounds.

Catfish can be found up and down the Fox River this time of year. You just need to work areas with current. Your bait may vary, too, from cut-up minnows to worms, chicken gizzards and/or stink bait.

Bill’s best bets

This might be a good time to get out a small row boat to hunt for the panfish and gamefish.