Gone Fishin': Working for that summer catch

On our inland lakes this time of year, both panfish and a few gamefish will make a trip to the water’s surface to feed during the low-light periods of the morning and evening.
This window for when the fish are active is usually short, and it varies depending on current weather conditions.
For most outings, the morning bite takes precedent over the evening bite. What’s uncanny about this scenario is that many times, when the bite is fast during the morning hours, that same bite tends to slow during the evening, and vice versa.
That’s fishing!
The channel and the flathead catfish were active in the Fox River this week, where Karl Mayer recently landed a 26-pound flathead. The average channel catfish weighs about two to seven pounds.
Catfish can be found up and down the Fox River this time of year. You just need to work areas with current. Your bait may vary, too, from cut-up minnows to worms, chicken gizzards and/or stink bait.
Bill’s best bets
This might be a good time to get out a small row boat to hunt for the panfish and gamefish.
Fishermen in Kenosha County are fortunate to have numerous small bodies of water to try for fish, and most also have a good population of multi-species of fish. If you like to fish with live bait, worms, waxworms, spikes and grubs will all attract most panfish. Larger nightcrawler worms will also attract gamefish at times, too.
For minnows, I suggest to match the size of the live minnow to the species of fish you intend to attract. It’s simple: Most times, the larger the minnow, the larger the fish, although there are always exceptions to this rule. I suggest you get a couple sizes of baitfish for your bucket.
At the Lake Michigan shoreline, your best bet for now — until more fish show up to the Kenosha shoreline — may be to plan short outings and to move frequently. Hopefully, these slow conditions will will change. The sooner, the better.
This week, it may once again be advantageous for you to consider an outing to the Government Pier at the Waukegan, Ill., harbor, or to McKinley Marina along the Milwaukee shoreline.
Most of the action recently from the Kenosha harbor has been for fishermen using medium-sized fathead live minnows for bait. Spotty action for yellow perch, along with a straggler northern pike, is also occurring at times for anglers casting tube jigs, small spoons or crankbaits.
Stay safe, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!
