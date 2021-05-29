Gone Fishin': Working for white bass

White bass, like many voracious predator fish most times, will feed aggressively.
White bass really do not stop feeding, although this fish will move quickly to a fresh spot to feed, like turning off a switch. They’re also sensitive to weather-pressure changes and develop a lockjaw, so to speak. They become lethargic and will suspend or head to a deep hole or channel, then slowly return to a regular feeding pattern after about 36 to 48 hours.
When fishing from the shoreline, I suggest to watch for minnows surfacing while being chased by white bass. You should try to cast as close as you can to these bait fish and let your bait drop one or two feet, then start twitching the line. The white bass will chase if they are still close by.
I also suggest to fish with weights and line as light as you can while still being able to cast to the fish. If you fish from a boat, you can set up with a little more weight to allow your bait to get down to the fish in a more vertical position. This also allows you to keep the bait near the fish for a longer period of time. From the shallower shoreline areas, you’ll want to crank in your line to keep your bait below the water’s surface and not too deep, or you’ll catch snags. If there are white bass close by, these fish will find the bait. These techniques will work for you on most, if not all, rivers.
The bite on our inland waters here in Kenosha County has been helped a lot from recent warm night-time air temperatures. Anglers in boats and from accessible shoreline areas were locating active panfish and gamefish. While the curious panfish have been a little easier to locate lately, numerous fishermen have also been reporting hits from largemouth bass and northern pike near structure points, piers and weed lines out to about 12 feet of water.
Worms and small minnows have been getting the most follows and bites. The weeds are also growing up now, so you may want to suspend any bait beneath a bobber from the shoreline at this time.
Bill’s best bets
I suggest that if you’re going out of town to fish, phone ahead first before you head out on the road.
The bite has not been steady. One day will be good on the Wolf River, for example, then the bite changes for the Fox River on the Winnebago Chain, and still yet, the bite is getting better on the Wisconsin River near the Highway 21 dam. You may want to take an extra day off just to locate the best daily bite.
From the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan, the coho and trout bite has also slowed from several weeks back. Shoreline fishermen have been heading to the long piers at Waukegan, Ill., and north to Milwaukee.
The best times to fish continue to be at sunrise and sunset, and casting crankbaits and spoons is getting the most hits.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!