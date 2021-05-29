Gone Fishin': Working for white bass

White bass, like many voracious predator fish most times, will feed aggressively.

White bass really do not stop feeding, although this fish will move quickly to a fresh spot to feed, like turning off a switch. They’re also sensitive to weather-pressure changes and develop a lockjaw, so to speak. They become lethargic and will suspend or head to a deep hole or channel, then slowly return to a regular feeding pattern after about 36 to 48 hours.

When fishing from the shoreline, I suggest to watch for minnows surfacing while being chased by white bass. You should try to cast as close as you can to these bait fish and let your bait drop one or two feet, then start twitching the line. The white bass will chase if they are still close by.

I also suggest to fish with weights and line as light as you can while still being able to cast to the fish. If you fish from a boat, you can set up with a little more weight to allow your bait to get down to the fish in a more vertical position. This also allows you to keep the bait near the fish for a longer period of time. From the shallower shoreline areas, you’ll want to crank in your line to keep your bait below the water’s surface and not too deep, or you’ll catch snags. If there are white bass close by, these fish will find the bait. These techniques will work for you on most, if not all, rivers.