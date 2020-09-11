Gone Fishin': Working the rivers

The salmon bite has also been good recently from piers at Port Washington, which is north of Milwaukee. Many fishermen set up at Port Washington prepared to fish for long outings. Sheboygan also has a long pier for fishermen to try their expertise from.

Bill's best bets

Recently, successful fishermen casting medium-sized Kast-Master spoons and Fire Tiger-colored crankbaits have received hits from both the brown trout and the chinook salmon.

A few other fishermen are also getting hits from the brown trout and an occasional rainbow trout drifting spawn below a bobber. Fishing areas along the west shoreline of Lake Michigan are starting to get crowded, as salmon fever has caught on from piers and in boats from Sheboygan to Waukegan, Ill. The bite is picking up, although one still needs to put in his or her time at the water between hits.

When heading out to one of our inland lakes on a boat at this time, I suggest to look for near shoreline areas where weed lines are above the water's surface. You'll want to fan-cast these areas with lures and drift bait over the tops and along the edges of these weed lines.