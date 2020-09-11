Gone Fishin': Working the rivers

The month of September is when I would return again to run the rivers.
This, of course, all depended on which river was producing the best bite. I would check with bait shops and gather information from other fishermen who were returning from these areas.
I fished four main rivers besides our own Fox River: the Mississippi, Lower Wisconsin, Wolf and Rock rivers. I also fished mainly from accessible shorelines.
The areas I fished on the Wolf were in the city of Oshkosh, below lock and dams along the Mississippi, below the power dams on the Lower Wisconsin and below the spillway at Jefferson and along shorelines leading down river to Lake Koshkonong on the Rock.
When I visited the Fox River here in Kenosha County, I moved frequently along the river banks, fan-casting small plastic baits and sometimes small spinners or spoons. Fishermen also like to cast shallow running crankbaits when going for catfish and will either let the bait sit on the bottom or slowly drift in the river current near the shoreline.
Shoreline fishermen going for trout and salmon at Lake Michigan are playing hopscotch with the weather man as the weather and the winds now change frequently along the Great Lakes. There are still a fair number of chinook salmon swimming inside the Kenosha and Racine harbors, and anglers have been lining up along the piers for a chance at a hard-tugging salmon.
The salmon bite has also been good recently from piers at Port Washington, which is north of Milwaukee. Many fishermen set up at Port Washington prepared to fish for long outings. Sheboygan also has a long pier for fishermen to try their expertise from.
Bill's best bets
Recently, successful fishermen casting medium-sized Kast-Master spoons and Fire Tiger-colored crankbaits have received hits from both the brown trout and the chinook salmon.
A few other fishermen are also getting hits from the brown trout and an occasional rainbow trout drifting spawn below a bobber. Fishing areas along the west shoreline of Lake Michigan are starting to get crowded, as salmon fever has caught on from piers and in boats from Sheboygan to Waukegan, Ill. The bite is picking up, although one still needs to put in his or her time at the water between hits.
When heading out to one of our inland lakes on a boat at this time, I suggest to look for near shoreline areas where weed lines are above the water's surface. You'll want to fan-cast these areas with lures and drift bait over the tops and along the edges of these weed lines.
You should also drift fish over the deep holes and along the deep side of the weed lines. It may surprise you at times at how many panfish and gamefish you can locate from just one weed bed. For live bait at these areas, I suggest using a bobber to suspend the live bait and keep the size of your lures on the small side so as not to get snagged. Also keep the lures in the strike zone.
Good luck, wear your life vest on the water and take a kid fishing!
