Gone Fishin': Working the spring bite

Walleye, sauger and northern pike are in our rivers now, and although water temperatures are still cold, you'll find that most areas will be over that magic 40-degree mark.
When water temperatures do reach into the mid-40s and low-50s, these fish become active and will start to hit artificial baits along with live bait presentations. The walleye bite will also shift somewhat to a nocturnal bite, and you'll need to diversify your fishing times.
For example, fish from the midday hours until between 6 p.m. and midnight, then go back out from about 3 a.m. until about 8 a.m. Take a nap until about 2 p.m., then start back up again if you have the time and energy to do so.
Besides using minnows for bait, the walleye will also start to hit crankbaits, twister baits, small plastic swim baits and small spinners. You'll also want to be ready to experiment with casting a variety of colors and changing retrieval speeds frequently.
On our Kenosha County inland waters, diehard fishermen are making the rounds from lake to lake and pond to pond in search of concentrations of bluegill and crappie. You'll want to continue to set up your presentation very light, right to the size of your float or bobber.
For example, use a bobber about the the size of a dime, also dubbed a sneaky bobber. A sneaky bobber is two bobbers set up in tandem, with the top bobber being larger than the second bobber. A panfish bites so light that most times you'll see the tiny bobber move without moving the front bobber, and the fish is already on your bait. You need to pay attention all the time, because these fish can fool you and oftentimes do.
The current bite is rumored to be spotty, with few fish at every stop or area that is fished. The bite should only get better as water temperatures warm and weed growth gets heavy, hiding the fish.
Bill's Best Bets
There are walleye in most, if not all, of our Wisconsin rivers at this time, and your best bet will be to either stay close to your phone or travel to areas you know have a good history of holding walleye this time of year.
Whatever you choose, you'll also need to stay ready to travel frequently to multiple known walleye areas. It's not uncommon to make three or more trips chasing spring walleye before you hit a steady bite. Minnows are a good live bait to try for walleye, although plastic twister or swims baits and a variety of crankbaits will also attract walleye from the shoreline.
Try to match the weight of your presentation to the near shoreline current. The challenge is to keep your bait below the water's surface and not let it travel too close to the bottom where you'll get snagged. If there are walleye staging in the area you are casting, it will be just a few casts before a fish will give you a tug. If no hits occur within about 10 casts, it's time to move up or down the river current and start slipping your baits to the fish once again.
Hunting for panfish from the shorelines along our inland lakes and the Fox River may require you to move more frequently for longer distances. So for these areas, have a plan ready to minimize your down time if you can. Your best baits will continue to be redworms, waxworms and spikes for bluegill and small minnows for crappie.
From the Lake Michigan shoreline in Kenosha, the inner harbor areas and the inside shoreline areas on the Pike River may be more productive than the lakeside waters at this time. Near shoreline water temperatures are still only in the high-30s, although if the wind conditions are calm there's always a chance you may hookup with a straggler fish.
Crankbaits are still attracting trout and will also attract coho salmon when the time comes. You just need to get to the water if you can.
Good luck, and take a kid fishing!
