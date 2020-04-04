Gone Fishin': Working the spring bite

The current bite is rumored to be spotty, with few fish at every stop or area that is fished. The bite should only get better as water temperatures warm and weed growth gets heavy, hiding the fish.

Bill's Best Bets

There are walleye in most, if not all, of our Wisconsin rivers at this time, and your best bet will be to either stay close to your phone or travel to areas you know have a good history of holding walleye this time of year.

Whatever you choose, you'll also need to stay ready to travel frequently to multiple known walleye areas. It's not uncommon to make three or more trips chasing spring walleye before you hit a steady bite. Minnows are a good live bait to try for walleye, although plastic twister or swims baits and a variety of crankbaits will also attract walleye from the shoreline.

Try to match the weight of your presentation to the near shoreline current. The challenge is to keep your bait below the water's surface and not let it travel too close to the bottom where you'll get snagged. If there are walleye staging in the area you are casting, it will be just a few casts before a fish will give you a tug. If no hits occur within about 10 casts, it's time to move up or down the river current and start slipping your baits to the fish once again.