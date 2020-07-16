Gone Fishin': Working with weights, baits and depths

Fishermen on inland lakes are continuing to drift-fish to attract panfish and gamefish.
There are good concentrations of bluegill swimming in the shallows at this time, although in fisherman’s slang, most are “watch-fob” in size. These feisty fish are fun if you’re looking for action, but they’ll eat all of your bait and then some from your tackle box.
The larger bluegill are suspending now over the deeper drop-offs, and you’ll need a small boat to reach these fish. I suggest to have an electronic depth/fish locator if you have one to help you locate suspending fish.
Fishing inland lakes with steep drop-offs — for example, Silver, Powers and Upper and Lower Twin Lakes — adventurous fishermen will set up with a heavy weight on the bottom, with a swivel about 20 inches above the weight, and a single baited hook.
They’ll then drift over the deep drop-off, with the weight bouncing across the lake bottom. When a fish hits the bait, your pole will just swoop down to the water, then you just pick the pole up before it’s pulled from the boat and reel in the fish. Most fish found at these depths are usually of good size.
Storms late last week scattered the yellow perch and brown trout, so shoreline fishermen are once again challenged with a hit-or-miss bite. This bite continues to stifle the most tenacious anglers, who are using both live bait and artificial lures with hopes of attracting any fish at this point.
Bill’s best bets
Drift-fishing is a fun way to fish this time of year.
The fish are active, and you can use multiple baits that the fish will chase. I like to cut down a nightcrawler harness to one hook, leaving the spinner attractor attached. You can attach a full nightcrawler or a small piece of worm to the single hook.
Whether using this combination, just a single hook or a small tear-drop ice spoon, you’ll also want to attach a small weight to the line about 20 inches above the bait. Just how much weight you should use will depend on how strong the wind is moving and the depth of the water you’ll be drifting over. I try to drift most bait between five and eight feet below the water’s surface, or just above the weed line when the weeds are high in the water.
One thing I learned from back in the day is that on a busy afternoon with lots of consumer activity on the water, if you can see a weed bed that’s a good distance away from the shore, don’t be afraid to drift your bait over the tops and along the edges of these weed lines. You should get hits right away, and if not just move on to the next weed line. Be ready to hang on from all the extra wave action, and also keep a close eye on your fishing pole, so as not to have a fish pull it out of the boat.
Your basic worms will still work in the depths of the warm summer waters. For example, for most panfish suspended and also near the lake bottom, waxworms, spikes, grubs, leaf worms, red worms and nightcrawlers — a summer favorite — will work. Small live minnows will also attract suspended crappie and work near the bottom for yellow perch. Red or black leeches will attract panfish and gamefish at times, too.
A hard-to-find Wisconsin favorite, hellgrammites — or long greens — will also attract most panfish when available.
During the July heat, the first hours of daylight before sunrise is usually the best time to try for fish along the edges of weed lines in about eight to 12 feet of water. After sun-up, you may want to work depths out to 20 feet or deeper if you can.
For the yellow perch at Lake Michigan, the first hours of daylight are also the best times to find a few before they move away from the shorelines.
Good luck, stay safe, use your sunscreen, wear your life vest and take a kid fishing!
Red Witch ready to sail
ship7.jpg
TALL SHIPS FRIDAY
TALL SHIPS PARADE OF SAIL
Tall ship Red Witch
Feature photo
Andrew Sadock
