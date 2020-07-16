Gone Fishin': Working with weights, baits and depths

Bill’s best bets

Drift-fishing is a fun way to fish this time of year.

The fish are active, and you can use multiple baits that the fish will chase. I like to cut down a nightcrawler harness to one hook, leaving the spinner attractor attached. You can attach a full nightcrawler or a small piece of worm to the single hook.

Whether using this combination, just a single hook or a small tear-drop ice spoon, you’ll also want to attach a small weight to the line about 20 inches above the bait. Just how much weight you should use will depend on how strong the wind is moving and the depth of the water you’ll be drifting over. I try to drift most bait between five and eight feet below the water’s surface, or just above the weed line when the weeds are high in the water.

One thing I learned from back in the day is that on a busy afternoon with lots of consumer activity on the water, if you can see a weed bed that’s a good distance away from the shore, don’t be afraid to drift your bait over the tops and along the edges of these weed lines. You should get hits right away, and if not just move on to the next weed line. Be ready to hang on from all the extra wave action, and also keep a close eye on your fishing pole, so as not to have a fish pull it out of the boat.