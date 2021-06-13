Gone Fishin': Yellow perch season begins at Lake Michigan this week

You need to prepare for the heat at this time if you plan to fish during the midday hours.

The recent weather conditions are not only hot, they are dangerous, too. I suggest to cover up with lightweight clothing, white in color if you can, to reflect the sun’s rays. For your head, I suggest a cool cap that you can also soak in water to keep the heat off.

You should also bring plenty of extra water along with you to drink. I will often fill up a cleaned, empty gallon milk jug with water. I strongly suggest to take frequent breaks and to stop fishing if the heat is too much for you. You can always fish when the sun is down or before the sun is up. Stay safe!

Meanwhile, get ready for the yellow perch from Lake Michigan. The yellow perch opener in Wisconsin waters at Lake Michigan is set for 12 a.m. this Wednesday, June 16.

There are numerous techniques that usually work to attract a yellow perch to bite. The old standby from back in the day is a small live minnow attached to a small hook just above a weight that’s attached to the bottom of your line. Perch oftentimes will suspend off the bottom to chase baitfish.