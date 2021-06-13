Gone Fishin': Yellow perch season begins at Lake Michigan this week

You need to prepare for the heat at this time if you plan to fish during the midday hours.
The recent weather conditions are not only hot, they are dangerous, too. I suggest to cover up with lightweight clothing, white in color if you can, to reflect the sun’s rays. For your head, I suggest a cool cap that you can also soak in water to keep the heat off.
You should also bring plenty of extra water along with you to drink. I will often fill up a cleaned, empty gallon milk jug with water. I strongly suggest to take frequent breaks and to stop fishing if the heat is too much for you. You can always fish when the sun is down or before the sun is up. Stay safe!
Meanwhile, get ready for the yellow perch from Lake Michigan. The yellow perch opener in Wisconsin waters at Lake Michigan is set for 12 a.m. this Wednesday, June 16.
There are numerous techniques that usually work to attract a yellow perch to bite. The old standby from back in the day is a small live minnow attached to a small hook just above a weight that’s attached to the bottom of your line. Perch oftentimes will suspend off the bottom to chase baitfish.
You can, at times, also attract perch by casting small spoons or plastic artificial baits near the lake bottom, gently twitching these baits in an up-and-down motion. If there are any perch of size close by, it will not be too long before you get a follow or a tug on the line.
The best times to try for yellow perch are at dawn or during the late afternoon hours of the day. There are always exceptions to these hours if the water clarity is good, or if it is a low-light cloudy day and there are baitfish nearby.
Slip-bobbers also work well to help keep your bait in the strike zones. A few other baits that will also attract perch are waxworms, spikes or redworms, pieces of nightcrawler, small plastic twister baits, or small spinners. As waters warm, crab meat or small pieces of shrimp will also attract perch.
Bill’s best bets
Fish early, and remember: The daily limit is five perch per day.
Do not forget to cover all exposed skin from the sun, use your sunscreen and lip balm and keep plenty of water close to you.
The bluegill are also biting in most inland waters, although a few lunker-sized gills are swimming in the shallows at this time. I suggest to try some drift fishing on the outside edges of the weed lines in depths of about 12 to 18 feet.
The coho salmon have moved out to deep water in Lake Michigan at this time, and I suggest for you to charter a boat to get to these silver salmon. There still are a few brown and rainbow trout that are feeding near our shorelines, so you may want to try casting spoons or crankbaits, or drifting a tube-jig beneath a bobber with a waxworm attached to the hook barb. I suggest to try depths of about eight to 10 feet when using this technique.
Also, have you ever tried fishing using a cane pole? This fishing tool can be used from the shoreline or from a boat, and it works well to get to the fish below the weed lines. You can also lift your fish right into your lap onshore or from a boat.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!