Gone fishin': You never know what will work

The salmon and trout bite has been picking up a little from the week before, and shoreline fishermen are getting hits at most locations when they’re able to put in the extra time for fishing.
The chinook are hitting spawn sacs, the coho are hitting plastic swim baits and small crankbaits, the brown trout are hitting both white and green tube jigs, the rainbow trout are hitting crankbaits and the occasional northern pike are hitting spoons. Except for the spawn bait, I suggest to alternate all of your lures that you have confidence in to get you that follow or hookup.
Also, these fish are so sensitive to everything that they’ll quickly change their preference when feeding. Often, what worked for your current outing to attract fish will not work the next outing, or the next day.
For example, when the bite was slow for me, I put on a plastic swim-bait lure that I have not tried since spring. I casted the lure out, and before I could flip the reel bail, the fish was already jumping on the water’s surface with the lure in its mouth.
You just don’t know when that next salmon or trout will take the bait. This is fishing, and that’s the challenge.
I also ran up on fisherman Lee Campbell, who informed me that he’s been fishing the Salem Lakes area with moderate success. He also informed me that the bluegill were still biting at most locations, along with a few crappie and largemouth bass, but he added that most fish were on the small side of the scale.
Bill’s best bets
Shoreline fishermen are still getting some fair action from the trout and salmon along the Kenosha shoreline at Lake Michigan, and the bite is pretty much coming for anglers by soaking or drifting spawn sacs below a bobber.
The evening hours also continued to be the best times to fish in recent days, although a good number of trout and salmon are surfacing at different times during the first hours of daylight. Tube jigs in a variety of colors, along with spoons and crankbaits, are getting hits. You just need to keep alternating with your bait and lures until that hookup occurs, which is easier said than done.
For the inland panfish, I suggest to drift or troll along the deep outside edges of the weed lines. You may also anchor if you choose and let the bobber naturally drift. Your best live bait will be waxworms, spikes and small pieces of nightcrawler or redworms, along with small minnows for the crappie. A couple of areas you may also want to wet a line from the shoreline are at Andrea Lake and at the Bong State Park Recreation Area.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!
