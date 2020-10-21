Gone fishin': You never know what will work

The salmon and trout bite has been picking up a little from the week before, and shoreline fishermen are getting hits at most locations when they’re able to put in the extra time for fishing.

The chinook are hitting spawn sacs, the coho are hitting plastic swim baits and small crankbaits, the brown trout are hitting both white and green tube jigs, the rainbow trout are hitting crankbaits and the occasional northern pike are hitting spoons. Except for the spawn bait, I suggest to alternate all of your lures that you have confidence in to get you that follow or hookup.

Also, these fish are so sensitive to everything that they’ll quickly change their preference when feeding. Often, what worked for your current outing to attract fish will not work the next outing, or the next day.

For example, when the bite was slow for me, I put on a plastic swim-bait lure that I have not tried since spring. I casted the lure out, and before I could flip the reel bail, the fish was already jumping on the water’s surface with the lure in its mouth.

You just don’t know when that next salmon or trout will take the bait. This is fishing, and that’s the challenge.