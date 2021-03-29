Gone fishin': Your best bets with baits

The Lake Michigan near-shore water temperature recently was still in the mid-30s, although inland water temperatures are showing signs of warming.
I talked with Tiffani and Randy Rogness recently from Paddock Lake Bait and Sports and was informed there are finally a few crappie showing up in the shallows on the Salem Lakes. Tiffani also added that the crappie are hitting tiny lures dubbed “yummies,” and the hot color combination recently was watermelon.
She also noted that other color combinations work well to to attract not only crappie, but also bluegill, yellow perch, bass and other predator fish, as well.
A “yummie” is a tiny hair jig about 1/64th of a pound in weight with either a 12 or 14 hook size and can be tied in any color combination. A few popular color combinations Tiffani offered are red/white, blue/white, purple/red, white/purple, yellow/black, chartreuse/white, all-white, all-chartreuse and yellow/purple.
Any “yummie” can also be tipped with a small grub, spike waxworm or red worm, or even a small minnow if you choose. Randy also mentioned flies as an attracter for panfish, and the popular colors for those are close to the same as a “yummie.”
Any inland fishing of late has been tricky, with unstable weather conditions and night-time air temperatures dipping back into the 30s. With a little more help from Mother Nature, the bite could turn around any day now with the arrival of a steady flow of warm air for a few days.
I’m speculating that it will be sooner than later, for the nightcrawler worms have been out now for about two weeks, and all fish love nightcrawlers.
Bill’s best bets
I suggest to take water temperatures daily if you can on both inland lakes and at Lake Michigan.
There are specific numbers to look for, although a median temperature you will be looking for is about 50 degrees. In the rivers, any temperature above 40 degrees will get fish moving.
I suggest from the shoreline at Lake Michigan to look for clear water conditions and to fish frequently as conditions, both water and weather, permit. You can also experiment with your lures and bait as you choose. For example, you can set up with a slip bobber, which will allow you to quickly try different depths.
A few popular spring colors for spoons are blue/silver, all-silver, green/silver, green/white and red/silver. These colors also hold true for crankbaits. There are also many new color combinations available now, and with glow-in-the-dark features.
I have not seen any coho salmon Taken from the Kenosha shoreline just yet, although I have listened to rumors of coho taken from piers in North Chicago and Chicago on days with calm weather conditions.
Stay safe, good luck and take a kid fishing!