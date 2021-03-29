Gone fishin': Your best bets with baits

I’m speculating that it will be sooner than later, for the nightcrawler worms have been out now for about two weeks, and all fish love nightcrawlers.

Bill’s best bets

I suggest to take water temperatures daily if you can on both inland lakes and at Lake Michigan.

There are specific numbers to look for, although a median temperature you will be looking for is about 50 degrees. In the rivers, any temperature above 40 degrees will get fish moving.

I suggest from the shoreline at Lake Michigan to look for clear water conditions and to fish frequently as conditions, both water and weather, permit. You can also experiment with your lures and bait as you choose. For example, you can set up with a slip bobber, which will allow you to quickly try different depths.

A few popular spring colors for spoons are blue/silver, all-silver, green/silver, green/white and red/silver. These colors also hold true for crankbaits. There are also many new color combinations available now, and with glow-in-the-dark features.

I have not seen any coho salmon Taken from the Kenosha shoreline just yet, although I have listened to rumors of coho taken from piers in North Chicago and Chicago on days with calm weather conditions.