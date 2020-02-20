Gone Fishing: Fishing action picks up

Your best bet will be to try and get out every morning at daylight or every evening just before sundown, the two prime times to try for pan fish or game fish.

I also suggest to set up with live bait, and also set up a second pole with an artificial plastic bait — for example, tube jigs, small plastic worms or swim baits or a hair jig.

Lures, for example, jigging rapalas or small spoons will also attract fish this time of year. I also suggest to try working depths of less than 10 feet first, then work your way down the weed lines or drop off to a depth of about 20 feet.

You may also want to fire up your electronic fish locator if you have one. Pan fish and sometimes game fish also tend to suspend above a lake bottom this time of year to either chase food or swim to a comfortable oxygen Level.

Well, if Lake Michigan calms down and waters clear, I’m speculating there just may be a brown or rainbow trout cruising within casting range from the shoreline.

You may surprise yourself just like I was surprised from a brown trout that hit a green/silver cleo spoon that I had casted into partially clear shoreline water. It was not the first cast, although it was the second or third. If you have no hits, you can still quickly move to a new area or go back to hunt up some ice fishing.

Good luck, and take a kid fishing.

Bill Kloster of Kenosha is a longtime fishing enthusiast who writes a regular column about fishing, fish habitat and teaching youth to fish.

