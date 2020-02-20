Gone Fishing: Fishing action picks up

Traditionally, during the latter part of February, this is when my fishing friends and myself would start once again to head north to the Mississippi River Backwaters at Onalaska and La Crosse and also to Dodge County at Lake Beaver Dam and Fox Lake.
The quest was pan fish, although these waters also offered fair to good walleye, northern pike and large mouth bass action — and the Mississippi River and Beaver Dam Lake also featured liberal open seasons.
The recent cold snap had adventurous anglers once again exploring the ice out to secondary dropoffs where fishermen were reporting ice thickness out from a few protected shorelines away from Lake Michigan to be up to six inches.
Although the ice travel is still tricky with most areas only showing three to five inches of ice below the insulating snow cover on the surface.
The overall bite has been spotty, although most fishermen are getting action from pan fish, northern pike, large mouth bass and walleye. Yes even a few catfish were biting beneath the ice recently in places like the Illinois Chain O’Lakes near Antioch where ice anglers going for walleye using live minnows and cut bait were also getting action from “Ole Whiskers.”
Bill’s best bets
This week could be the best ice fishing conditions we have had all winter here in Kenosha County, although I’m speculating available ice may be also short- lived once again, too. What a winter!
Your best bet will be to try and get out every morning at daylight or every evening just before sundown, the two prime times to try for pan fish or game fish.
I also suggest to set up with live bait, and also set up a second pole with an artificial plastic bait — for example, tube jigs, small plastic worms or swim baits or a hair jig.
Lures, for example, jigging rapalas or small spoons will also attract fish this time of year. I also suggest to try working depths of less than 10 feet first, then work your way down the weed lines or drop off to a depth of about 20 feet.
You may also want to fire up your electronic fish locator if you have one. Pan fish and sometimes game fish also tend to suspend above a lake bottom this time of year to either chase food or swim to a comfortable oxygen Level.
Well, if Lake Michigan calms down and waters clear, I’m speculating there just may be a brown or rainbow trout cruising within casting range from the shoreline.
You may surprise yourself just like I was surprised from a brown trout that hit a green/silver cleo spoon that I had casted into partially clear shoreline water. It was not the first cast, although it was the second or third. If you have no hits, you can still quickly move to a new area or go back to hunt up some ice fishing.
Good luck, and take a kid fishing.
Bill Kloster of Kenosha is a longtime fishing enthusiast who writes a regular column about fishing, fish habitat and teaching youth to fish.