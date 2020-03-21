Gordon, Waynes poster boys for NFL positional value

Whenever I write about Melvin Gordon and Trae Waynes, I may as well just start writing MelvinGordonTraeWaynes.
Two names, no spaces. They've become that intertwined.
When I met with Trae's parents at the Waynes household for an in-depth feature prior to the 2015 NFL Draft, they showed me a photo of Melvin and Trae yucking it up together before a high school prom.
Essentially, they've always been in that same photo when it comes to football.
They played together at Bradford, though Waynes attended Harborside Academy for school, and are close friends. They both attended Big Ten schools, Gordon at Wisconsin and Waynes at Michigan State, and declared for the NFL Draft after their junior seasons. They went four picks apart in the 2015 draft, Waynes 11th and Gordon 15th, and both have now switched teams after playing out their five-year rookie contracts.
And when they each signed deals during the first week of NFL free agency, they became poster boys for how the league now values their respective positions.
If you took merely a surface glance, you'd expect Gordon to be the more highly paid of the two in free agency. He plays a traditionally marquee position, running back, and crafted an impressive resume during his time with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.
Gordon was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2016 and 2018 seasons, rushed for 1,105 yards in 2017 and has scored 47 total touchdowns since 2016, third in the league behind only Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley.
Waynes, meanwhile, put together a solid five seasons at cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, starting 53 of 74 games played for what's been one of the league's best defenses. But he's not regarded among the NFL's elite, totaling seven interceptions without a Pro Bowl selection.
Yet it was Waynes who reportedly — deals cannot officially be announced yet — agreed to a princely sum from the Cincinnati Bengals, $42 million over three years, with $20 million of that coming in the first year.
Gordon didn't exactly agree to a pittance from the Denver Broncos, getting $16 million over two years, with $13.5 million reportedly guaranteed. But it wasn't the deal he was seeking when he held out last summer and into the 2019 season, and it certainly wasn't the deal that upper-crust running backs received once upon a time.
To understand why league personnel people valued Waynes and Gordon the way they did, one should look no farther than their respective positions.
The NFL is a passing league, now more than ever. Waynes' primary job is to cover pass catchers. Teams are always in desperate need of defensive backs to combat the passing game, and players like Waynes who've started that many games for a high-level defense are in extremely short supply.
And, as I've always said about Waynes, he's reliable. Maybe you don't see him much in highlight packages, but he's played in at least 14 games in all five of his seasons. Don't ever underestimate how valuable you are to NFL teams if you can simply stay on the field.
Green Bay Packers fans, much to their chagrin, should remember A.J. Hawk as a great example of this.
Gordon, by contrast, has played in 16 games just once, in 2017, and the last two seasons has appeared in only 12 each (though last season was because of his contract holdout). I don't think it's fair to say he's injury prone, but that's just the beating running backs take.
The running game is still important in the NFL, but precisely because of the wear and tear running backs absorb and their shorter shelf lives, teams are increasingly using multiple players to fill out their backfields.
The San Francisco 49ers, for example, used seemingly a division's worth of running backs last season, and no single one seemed any different than the other. (Side note: If you want to see someone lose their cool, ask fantasy football aficionados about this trend.)
Consequently, teams just don't see the value in doling out huge money to one back. Gurley, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year just two seasons ago, was released by the Los Angeles Rams last week at the grand old age of 25.
So it goes.
Ultimately, as always, players prove their value on the field, so I'm sure Gordon and Waynes are eager to get going in 2020, whenever offseason programs get started during this current situation.
And, once again, they can go by the same label: NFL veterans. As the years go by, they remain linked.
LORD OF LIFE CHURCH SERVICE
terry and tom1
Mountains
Terry and Chris
Terry and brothers
Farm in woods
Dr Who
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
GLOBAL WARMING MEETING
pebblebrook apartments fire
meals4paws 1.jpg
meals4paws 2.jpg
cat hoarding 2.jpg
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
RESTAURANTS CURBSIDE SERVICE
MOBILE TESTING STATION
MOBILE TESTING STATION
Food for boxes
Crowd funding folks
Karisa and Ella
parkside day 1.jpg
WILMOT LUNCHES
WILMOT LUNCHES
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
GYM ETIQUETTE
No rush hour
Local government, emergency responders and businesses have been adapting to the coronavirus outbreak, and making decisions in order to try to …