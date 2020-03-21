Gordon, Waynes poster boys for NFL positional value

And, as I've always said about Waynes, he's reliable. Maybe you don't see him much in highlight packages, but he's played in at least 14 games in all five of his seasons. Don't ever underestimate how valuable you are to NFL teams if you can simply stay on the field.

Green Bay Packers fans, much to their chagrin, should remember A.J. Hawk as a great example of this.

Gordon, by contrast, has played in 16 games just once, in 2017, and the last two seasons has appeared in only 12 each (though last season was because of his contract holdout). I don't think it's fair to say he's injury prone, but that's just the beating running backs take.

The running game is still important in the NFL, but precisely because of the wear and tear running backs absorb and their shorter shelf lives, teams are increasingly using multiple players to fill out their backfields.

The San Francisco 49ers, for example, used seemingly a division's worth of running backs last season, and no single one seemed any different than the other. (Side note: If you want to see someone lose their cool, ask fantasy football aficionados about this trend.)