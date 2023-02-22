The Kenosha AFL-CIO Council is leading a fundraising drive aimed at securing two drones for search and rescue operations conducted by the Kenosha Fire Department.

You may remember reading newspaper articles last July concerning yet another drowning on Kenosha’s lakefront involving a 5-year-old boy. That story related how a private citizen used his own personal drone in helping rescue personnel locate the boy’s body in the water. Through the use of that drone, the boy was located within a matter of minutes. In that instance, the outcome was tragic and heartbreaking. The drone’s potential usage and capabilities however were clearly demonstrated.

Even though Kenosha has gone to significant efforts to educate people about the dangers of our great lake, we cannot seem to escape repeated drownings almost every year. The news coverage of that tragedy spurred me to propose that the Central Labor Council begin a fundraising campaign to see to it that our Fire Department gets this equipment. Our CLC has an established history concerning such community service projects.

Although I am a retiree, most of us have children and grandchildren who would greatly benefit from KFD having drones in their equipment arsenal. Let’s add parents, grandparents and other loved-ones to the mix.

Not only would drones be useful in locating missing persons in the water, many other possible uses can also be envisioned. How about the ability to search rather wide areas in short periods of time when looking for an Alxheimer’s or dementia patient who has wandered off? Thermal imaging capabilities could provide detailed information about the location of fire in buildings from above, or of the location of people who are trapped in a burning building. Having lights on the drone would facilitate night time operations. And having a speaker and/or microphone on the drone would permit real time two-way communication with a lost child or dementia patient. Rescuers might even use the drone to locate someone who has fallen under broken ice.

We are not talking about a toy, but a serious piece of rescue equipment with the capability to fly in inclement weather. This equipment is not cheap. The Labor Council will gladly accept donations from indivduals as well as businesses. Contributions can be sent to the Kenosha AFL-CIO, 3030 39th Ave., Room 121, Kenosha, WI 53144.

Help use obtain this potentially life-saving equipment for our community. Thank you.

