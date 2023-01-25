Gymnastics: Burlington/Lake Geneva Badger bests Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay in historic, friendly rivalry

WILMOT — Jordy Miller and Andrea Hegemann go way back.

We're talking back to the good, ol' days.

For years, Burlington/Badger/Wilmot, or BBW, ruled the roost locally in terms of high school gymnastics, with standouts like Bailey Fitzpatrick and Molly Benavides, not to mention more recent stars like Ava Trent and Malia Bronson, constantly either making it to the state or even winning state titles.

Hegemann inherited somewhat of a gymnastics dynasty from team founder Diane Biedrzycki nearly a decade ago, and along with Miller, her assistant, they were able to sustain plenty of success at the state level.

A huge change three years ago by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association forced a demolition of the large co-ops of three of four powerhouse programs combined, and BBW became Burlington/Lake Geneva Badger and Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay.

In fact, a dream team of four or five standouts broke into two still very strong teams in the first season of the new reality, and Wilmot actually won it all - the coveted Division 1 team state championship that eluded Burlington at least four or five times the previous decade.

Miller and her new assistant coach Alicia Acosta were on the state title coaching staff, and you can tell Hegemann still has that passion to some day win it all.

The two women are still great friends, but it was business Tuesday night at the Wilmot Union High School old gym, as Hegemann busily dispersed box scores to interested parties after her team's triangular victory over Miller's Panthers and Jefferson.

BBG scored 126.925, winning handily over WUW (120.675) and Jefferson (115.725).

It's another season under the sun for the veteran coaches and gymnastics lovers, both former star athletes in their own right.

"We don't have a full team because of injuries," Miller said. "Leeza (Patterson) has been out, but she's slowly getting back on bars. She's our senior that's been around and gives us big scores."

"With her ankle, she's slowly trying to get back. She was just warming up on vaults and rolled it weird. It just happens sometimes. She's been working her jumps, and she truly enjoys beam. She really wants to get better before sectionals."

Thankfully for Patterson, the last remaining piece from the dominant state title team two seasons ago, it's just a sprain, Miller added.

In Patterson one event Tuesday, she won bars with an impressive 8.8.

But the meet was all Demons, as Lauren Milligan won the all-around with 33.1 points, and Addie Welch took second with a score of 31.85.

Hegemann said numbers are particularly low this year, with only seven or eight girls on a regular basis. All varsity performers attend Badger High School.

"The season is interesting," she said. "We only have eight girls, one of which can't do varsity because of a WIAA rule. She's from Shoreland Lutheran, so she's not technically in our co-op. She can compete JV, so really we have seven.

"Losing Wylde (Chupich) was a big bummer. Obviously, she was an all-arounder her freshman and sophomore years. She wants to go D1 for diving. Wishing her the best, but it's a bummer. She's a very good athlete. She made state the last two years. It's been an adjustment."

Wilmot's Penny Zubar took third overall in the all-around Tuesday night with a 31.45.

Riley Toro was seventh with a 29.225.

"Our freshman Penny, this was a great meet for her," Miller said. "She stayed on beam, the first time she bars pretty well, and she flipped on vault for the first time.

"We had to fill in some spaces because one of our girls landed short on her vault. It's been a juggling act of who can fit in where, and we've had to bring up some JV girls."

Burlington and Wilmot face a huge challenge at the Madison Memorial Invite Saturday. The annual event features some of the better teams in the state.

"I'm hoping to have a healthy, full team eventually, and having no hiccups," Miller said. "I'm hoping this Saturday, the girls have a better head space and rise to the occasion."

Miller added that underclassmen like junior Adelle Polzin are trying new skills, and Penny has been making huge gains.

"Some girls have been getting 9s on floor," Miller added. "Last year, Patterson made it to state on beam the past couple years and in all-around. But it will be wherever she's at with her injury at that point. The biggest thing for her is to improve on bars on her pirouettes. The way she performs, the cleanliness, is where she is good."

For Hegemann, another second-place team state finish like last year may not be realistic, but she firmly believes these Demons will get better in the season's final month.

Like usual, Franklin is the team to beat in the state, and Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine is another strong contender.

"We have a few skills we're still trying to throw in," Hegemann said. "Delaney (Nottestad), our sophomore, has a ton of potential. She's doing the skills, she's just not doing it clean, so she's scoring less. But she'll be huge in this next month. Getting top two or three at conference and sending someone to state individually would be huge."