Hard at work on the hardwood: Boys basketball preview capsules

With the exception of the four Kenosha Unified School District programs, the county boys basketball season is already in full swing.
Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail and Reuther won’t begin play until at least early January since KUSD schools are all-virtual through the holidays, but Central, Wilmot, Shoreland Lutheran, St. Joseph and Christian Life are into their seasons.
Here’s a quick look at each program for the 2020-21 campaign:
Central
Head coach: James Hyllberg
Last season: 14-8 (12-2, tied 1st place Southern Lakes Conference; Lost in WIAA Division-2 regional finals)
Key graduates from last season: Daniel McMillian
Key returnees this season: Jack Rose (17.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, first-team All-SLC); Devin Griffin (5.5 ppg, 2.5 apg); Corey Hinze (5.7 ppg); Kenny Garth (12.0 ppg, 2.9 apg, All-SLC honorable mention); Eddie Menarek (3.1 ppg); Jakob Simmons (1.9 ppg)
Strengths: “We return all of our starting guards from last year,” Hyllberg said.
Weaknesses: “Size,” Hyllberg said.
Of note: Nine of Central’s 12 players are guards, so the Falcons will have to find a way to neutralize their disadvantage in size against bigger opponents. ... The Falcons were picked to repeat as SLC champions by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
Coach’s top teams in conference: Elkhorn, Burlington
So far: 2-1 (W at Lake Geneva Badger, W at Wilmot, L vs. Franklin, vs. Burlington late Tuesday)
Wilmot
Head coach: Jake Erbentraut
Last season: 9-14 (6-8, 6th place Southern Lakes Conference; Lost in WIAA Division-2 regional quarterfinals)
Key graduates from last season: Zack Watson, Hunter Lindsay, Joey Tanski
Key returnees this season: London Glass (19.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, second-team All-SLC); Kevin Sandman (19.1 ppg, 1.9 apg, 54 3-pointers made, second-team All-SLC); Mason Cummings (3.5 ppg); Cy Turner (5.8 ppg); Korik Klein (1.7 ppg)
Strengths: “Guard play,” Erbentraut said.
Weaknesses: “Inside presence,” Erbentraut said.
Of note: The Panthers added a talented transfer to their roster in senior guard Isaiah Hoyt, who previously played at Racine Prairie and attended Union Grove. Hoyt is attending Wilmot via its virtual option, and Erbentraut didn’t even know he was enrolled until WBY executive editor Mark Miller reached out to Erbentraut. ... “This adds another first to our 2020-21 season,” Erbentraut said.
Coach’s top teams in conference: Central, Elkhorn, Burlington
So far: 0-3 (L vs. Union Grove, L at Burlington, L vs. Central, at Elkhorn late Tuesday)
Shoreland Lutheran
Head coach: Paul Strutz
Last season: 7-17 (1-15, tied 8th place Metro Classic Conference; Lost in WIAA Division-3 regional semifinals)
Key graduates from last season: Brandon Freitag, Josh Edmundson, Noah Olsen, Noah Erbe
Key returnees this season: Quentin Bolton (16.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg, All-Metro Classic honorable mention); Sawyer Smith (14.0 ppg, 2.2 apg, All-Metro Classic honorable mention); Konnor Hill (4.0 ppg, 3.3 apg)
Strengths: “Competitive drive,” Strutz said.
Weaknesses: “Patience on offense,” Strutz said.
Of note: Bolton and Smith are three-year varsity starters, making them the first set of players who’ve started three years under Strutz. ... Speaking of Strutz, with 15 years at Shoreland, he’s the longest-tenured boys basketball coach in the county.
Coach’s top teams in conference: Racine St. Catherine’s, Whitefish Bay Dominican, St. Joseph, Racine Prairie, Racine Lutheran
So far: 1-2 (W vs. Christian Life, L vs. Racine Lutheran, L vs. Greendale Martin Luther)
St. Joseph
Head coach: Jose Garcia
Last season: 11-14 (7-9, tied 5th place Metro Classic Conference; Lost in WIAA Division-4 regional finals)
Key graduates from last season: Joey Feudner
Key returnees this season: Andrew Alia (19.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg, second-team All-Metro Classic); Caden Tolefree (6.2 ppg, 8.2 ppg, All-Metro Classic honorable mention); Caiden Lecce (10.3 ppg, 2.5 apg, 32 3-pointers made, All-Metro Classic honorable mention)
Strengths: “We work hard, we play together, we have three players with varsity experience,” Garcia said.
Weaknesses: “We need to be more all-around fundamentally sound, (and) height,” Garcia said.
Of note: The Lancers have no starting seniors but feature a core group of juniors that already have a lot of varsity experience. ... This is the first season for Garcia, a former St. Joseph standout who took over the program when fellow former St. Joseph standout Brandon Morris left to take the head job at Tremper this offseason. Garcia helped the Lancers to WIAA Division-3 State Tournament appearances as a player in 2001 and 2003.
Coach’s top teams in conference: Racine St. Catherine’s, Racine Prairie, St. Joseph, Greendale Martin Luther
So far: 2-0 (W at Burlington Catholic Central, W at Greendale Martin Luther)
Christian Life
Head coach: Marcus Hill
Last season: 6-18 (1-14, 10th place Midwest Classic Conference; Lost in WIAA Division-4 quarterfinals)
Key graduates from last season: Austin Eifert
Key returnees this season: Sam Jennings (6.8 ppg); Jack Helzer (5.9 ppg)
Strengths: “Our biggest strength has to be defense,” Hill said.
Weaknesses: “Youth and inexperience. We are extremely young,” Hill said.
Of note: The Eagles feature three freshmen and six sophomores on their roster, compared to one junior (Joel Flores) and one senior (Joseph Atilano).
Coach’s top teams in conference: St. John’s NW Military, Lake Country Lutheran, Brookfield Academy
So far: 0-3 (L vs. Brookfield Academy, L at Shoreland Lutheran, L at Heritage Christian)
