Hard at work on the hardwood: Boys basketball preview capsules

St. Joseph

Of note: The Lancers have no starting seniors but feature a core group of juniors that already have a lot of varsity experience. ... This is the first season for Garcia, a former St. Joseph standout who took over the program when fellow former St. Joseph standout Brandon Morris left to take the head job at Tremper this offseason. Garcia helped the Lancers to WIAA Division-3 State Tournament appearances as a player in 2001 and 2003.