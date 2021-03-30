'Hardest decision I have ever made': VanGroll steps down as Parkside wrestling coach

"The good stuff is ahead, and that's what's hard," VanGroll said. "All the work I put it, the reward was about there, because we have such a good young roster and our athletic department is booming."

Indeed, VanGroll wanted to thank Gavin and the athletic department for its support.

"Thank you to Andrew Gavin and the rest of the department administrators for the opportunity and the support for the past four years," VanGroll said in the news release. "I would also like to thank the alumni and my coaching staff for their unwavering passion of Parkside wrestling."

According to the release, Parkside will immediately begin a search for the program's next head coach.

"We are committed to finding the right leader for our storied program," Gavin said. "After joining the NSIC, renovating the Jim Koch Wrestling Room and De Simone Gym, and investing additional resources into the program and our athletics department, Parkside wrestling and our student-athletes are well-positioned to achieve excellence in and out of competition."

Successful tenure