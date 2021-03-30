'Hardest decision I have ever made': VanGroll steps down as Parkside wrestling coach

Corey VanGroll has stepped down as the UW-Parkside head wrestling coach, Parkside Athletic Director Andrew Gavin announced Monday in a news release.
VanGroll, who earned All-American honors at Parkside and graduated from there in 2009, coached the Rangers for four seasons after taking over at his alma mater in 2017, when he replaced Gregg Lewis.
In a phone interview Tuesday morning, VanGroll said the decision came solely because of family circumstances. He and his wife had a daughter in January, and both their families live in Green Bay. VanGroll said his wife received a job opportunity in that area, so the family had to make a decision almost immediately after Parkside had two wrestlers compete in the NCAA Division II Championships earlier in March.
"It was the hardest decision that I have ever made," VanGroll said. "I love Parkside wrestling more than anything in the world.
"... After the national tournament, I had about a day to make a decision. I did what I had to do for my family."
In 2021, VanGroll guided the Rangers through their first season in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which features a number of the top wrestling programs in NCAA Division II. He said part of what made stepping down so difficult is that the Rangers were set to return everyone from their 2021 roster next season.
"The good stuff is ahead, and that's what's hard," VanGroll said. "All the work I put it, the reward was about there, because we have such a good young roster and our athletic department is booming."
Indeed, VanGroll wanted to thank Gavin and the athletic department for its support.
"Thank you to Andrew Gavin and the rest of the department administrators for the opportunity and the support for the past four years," VanGroll said in the news release. "I would also like to thank the alumni and my coaching staff for their unwavering passion of Parkside wrestling."
According to the release, Parkside will immediately begin a search for the program's next head coach.
"We are committed to finding the right leader for our storied program," Gavin said. "After joining the NSIC, renovating the Jim Koch Wrestling Room and De Simone Gym, and investing additional resources into the program and our athletics department, Parkside wrestling and our student-athletes are well-positioned to achieve excellence in and out of competition."
Successful tenure
Parkside accomplished a lot during VanGroll's tenure, including a third-place finish nationally in the 2018 NCAA Division II Championships. The Rangers had five All-Americans that year, led by Nick Becker, who won his third straight national title. Parkside also had two national qualifiers in 2019, three in 2020 and two in 2021, including Joe Arroyo, who claimed third place at 125 pounds.
Off the mat, VanGroll directed the fundraising and facility project for the renovation and dedication of the Jim Koch Wrestling Center. The project transformed the wrestling room into a state-of-the-art practice facility, the release stated, enhancing recruiting efforts and the student-athlete experience while honoring the legendary career of the late Jim Koch.
Koch, the first-ever coach of the Parkside wrestling program, was at the helm for 41 years before retiring in 2011. He died at age 69 in March 2017 after he was struck by a car during a morning run in St. Louis.