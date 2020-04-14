Harmeyer collects big scholar-athlete honor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shoreland Lutheran graduate Ellie Harmeyer is a model student-athlete for the NCAA.

On Monday, she was honored with an award that conveys just that.

Harmeyer, who recently completed her redshirt senior season for the NCAA Division I Belmont women's basketball team, was named the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (DI-AAA ADA).

A nursing major with a perfect 4.0 grade points average, Harmeyer was selected by a special Review Committee of Division I-AAA Athletics Directors. She was also selected as a 2020 Postgraduate Scholarship recipient and will receive $5,000 toward postgraduate studies.

"Recognizing student-athletes who have distinguished themselves on the court and in the classroom is a highlight of our Association each year," DI-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete Team Selection Committee Chair and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Bradley University Chris Reynolds said in a news release.

"We applaud these young men and women for exemplifying a commitment to excellence and demonstrating what it means to achieve as a student-athlete."

Harmeyer was just as outstanding on the court as she was in the classroom.