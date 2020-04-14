Harmeyer collects big scholar-athlete honor

Shoreland Lutheran graduate Ellie Harmeyer is a model student-athlete for the NCAA.
On Monday, she was honored with an award that conveys just that.
Harmeyer, who recently completed her redshirt senior season for the NCAA Division I Belmont women's basketball team, was named the Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (DI-AAA ADA).
A nursing major with a perfect 4.0 grade points average, Harmeyer was selected by a special Review Committee of Division I-AAA Athletics Directors. She was also selected as a 2020 Postgraduate Scholarship recipient and will receive $5,000 toward postgraduate studies.
"Recognizing student-athletes who have distinguished themselves on the court and in the classroom is a highlight of our Association each year," DI-AAA ADA Scholar-Athlete Team Selection Committee Chair and Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Bradley University Chris Reynolds said in a news release.
"We applaud these young men and women for exemplifying a commitment to excellence and demonstrating what it means to achieve as a student-athlete."
Harmeyer was just as outstanding on the court as she was in the classroom.
The 6-foot forward led the Bruins in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double with 19.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
Among her many postseason accolades, Harmeyer was named first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference and All-OVC Tournament for the second straight season, second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America, a Senior CLASS Award finalist and a semifinalist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year.
She led the country in five statistical categories, double-doubles (23), defensive rebounds per game (9.7), free throws made (203), free throws attempted (251) and total rebounds (381). Her total rebounds, made free throws and attempted free throws were also the most each in a single season in program history.
Harmeyer finished her Belmont career as the seventh-leading scorer in program history with 1,610 points and the third-leading rebounder with 1,004.
Prior to this season, Belmont won four straight OVC titles and made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Harmeyer was on all four of those teams, having missed most of her true sophomore year after redshirting due to a knee injury.
Harmeyer scored 1,561 points during her Shoreland career and graduated in 2015 as the county's all-time leading girls scorer. She's now fourth.
Mike Johnson
