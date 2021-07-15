Hasser's coaching journey brings him full circle

"We try to tell these guys, 'If you're trying to get to the next level and want to play rookie ball or minor league ball, this is what you have to get used to. This is the grind,'" Hasser said. "We had a little swing last week where we went to central Indiana, to Traverse City, Michigan, to Madison, all in three days. We were all in it together.

"... It's kind of part of our culture here, to kind of embrace it as a group and get through it together."

All that previous experience certainly helps Hasser not relate to the players, but also to teach the game as well, Porcaro said.

"He's been around a lot of different hitters from all over the place, and I think that just brings him credibility when he's working with our guys," he said. "He's really knowledgeable about the game and about hitting. ... He's working with guys who are in the pros right now, and that just gives him credibility. ...

"When you get to talk to pro-level hitters, and your guys hear about it, it kind of perks their ears up a little bit, so that definitely helps."

Rubbing elbows

During his time with the Chinooks, Hasser also had an opportunity to be around legendary Milwaukee Brewer and Hall of Famer Robin Yount.