Hau has big second half as Parkside men take down Saginaw Valley State

Hau later assisted a midrange jumper by O'Rourke to make it 64-59, then he saved his biggest play for when the Cardinals cut the lead to one at 64-63. With the shot clock winding down and a defender in his face, Hau squared up from the left wing and buried a 3 to give the Rangers a 67-63 lead with 1:20 remaining.

After Saginaw Valley missed a 3 on the other end, O'Rourke worked his way inside to tip in a miss by Croft to give Parkside a 69-63 lead with 24 seconds to go.

Hau credited the second-half outburst to the Rangers pushing the ball more in transition.

"I think when we play faster we're a way better team than when we play slow," he said. "And it shows, like (Friday). The first half, we played fast. We went on a big run, then we started playing slow again. When we play fast, we can run teams real quick.

"We've got all the weapons we need."

Biding his time

Hau averaged 8.4 points per game last season and was relied on to take a lot of shots as the Rangers struggled on offense. So far this season, he said, he's been content to step back as Parkside's talented but inexperienced roster gets used to each other.

But Hau hunted his shots when needed Friday.