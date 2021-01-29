Hau has big second half as Parkside men take down Saginaw Valley State

SOMERS — The UW-Parkside and Saginaw Valley State men's basketball teams played a little game of red-light, green-light Friday afternoon at the DeSimone Gymnasium.
The Rangers wanted to go and the Cardinals didn't want to let them.
So it came down to who would force their will most effectively on the other in the game's deciding moments, and that turned out to be the Rangers.
Redshirt junior forward Brandon Hau came alive with 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, and fast, up-tempo Parkside won its battle against big, halfcourt-style Saginaw Valley, 71-65, in the first game of a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference two-game set.
The teams play again at 3 p.m. Saturday at the DeSimone.
"We knew coming into the game they wanted to slow us down," Parkside redshirt senior guard Tray Croft said. "We're a fast-paced team, so when we're running fast-paced, it's hard to keep up."
It was the Rangers' third consecutive win and second this week, including Tuesday's victory at Purdue Northwest, as they improved to 5-3 both overall and in the GLIAC. It was also a monkey-off-its back win against a program that's had its number in recent years.
Saginaw Valley (2-6 overall and GLIAC) had won three straight games against Parkside, a stretch that included a win over the Rangers in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Division II Tournament when Parkside hosted the Midwest Regional and two games in conference play since Parkside joined the GLIAC prior to the 2018-19 season.
The Rangers shot just 42.6 percent (26-of-61) against the Cardinals' big lineup on Friday, but it was enough to win. In addition to Hau's 18 points and six rebounds, senior guard Ramar Evans had 14 points and five assists, sophomore guard Solomon Oraegbu and freshman forward Colin O'Rourke scored 13 points each and Croft totaled five points, six assists and seven rebounds.
"It wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing win, but we made plays that we needed to make," Parkside coach Luke Reigel said.
Hau more than anyone.
Second-half surge
The game was tied, 35-35, at halftime after the teams traded first-half runs of 13-0 by Parkside and 14-0 by Saginaw Valley, and the Cardinals took a 54-53 lead with 7 minutes, 21 seconds left as neither team could pull away.
That's when Hau got to work in transition, beating the Cardinals' big men — they used three players 6-foot-10 or taller — down the floor for two inside buckets, one off an assist by Evans, then scoring inside again on an O'Rourke helper for a personal 6-0 run and a 59-54 lead.
After Saginaw Valley cut it to 59-57, Hau grabbed the offensive board on a 3-point misfire by Croft and converted the putback while being fouled — yelling out a primal yell in the process — for a 62-57 lead.
Hau later assisted a midrange jumper by O'Rourke to make it 64-59, then he saved his biggest play for when the Cardinals cut the lead to one at 64-63. With the shot clock winding down and a defender in his face, Hau squared up from the left wing and buried a 3 to give the Rangers a 67-63 lead with 1:20 remaining.
After Saginaw Valley missed a 3 on the other end, O'Rourke worked his way inside to tip in a miss by Croft to give Parkside a 69-63 lead with 24 seconds to go.
Hau credited the second-half outburst to the Rangers pushing the ball more in transition.
"I think when we play faster we're a way better team than when we play slow," he said. "And it shows, like (Friday). The first half, we played fast. We went on a big run, then we started playing slow again. When we play fast, we can run teams real quick.
"We've got all the weapons we need."
Biding his time
Hau averaged 8.4 points per game last season and was relied on to take a lot of shots as the Rangers struggled on offense. So far this season, he said, he's been content to step back as Parkside's talented but inexperienced roster gets used to each other.
But Hau hunted his shots when needed Friday.
"Brandon's one of these guys that is trying to get everybody else comfortable early in the season, and so he's kind of letting other guys find their way, Reigel said. "And now he's settling in and being more aggressive. He's taking good shots, whether it's 3s or stuff around the rim.
"If teams are going to go small, he can get down, whether it's a post-up or an offensive rebound, and give us something inside. He's played very well so far this week, and he's going to have to play well again (Saturday) based on just how physical (the Cardinals) are."
Evans hot early
Parkside came out on fire Friday, especially Evans. Saginaw Valley sagged off him and dared him to shoot, and Evans responded by draining three 3-pointers as Parkside built up a 27-14 lead with 9:21 left before halftime.
"They sagged off, and he proved that he can shoot," Hau said of Evans. "That's what he's got to do. He's an experienced player. He knows what he's capable of, even if people doubt him."
But Saginaw Valley's strong, physical guard tandem of junior Myles Belyeu (19 points) and senior Delano Smith (17 points) started to bull their way inside, and the Cardinals turned the game into a halfcourt grinder. They came back quickly to take a 35-32 lead on their 14-0 run before O'Rouke hit a 3 to tie it at halftime.
"We were trying to make great plays instead of just making real easy plays," Reigel said. "I thought in the second half, for the most part, we got back to just keeping it simple. If a guy's open, get him the basketball.
"Because we have a lot of weapons. We've got a lot of guys that can do different things. If we take care of the basketball and get good shots, we can have some success."
UW-PARKSIDE 71, SAGINAW VALLEY STATE 65
SAGINAW VALLEY STATE (2-6)
Singh2-2 1-2 5, Foster 4-7 1-2 9, Hoskins Jr. 2-9 1-2 7, Belyeu 7-14 5-7 19, Smith 8-5 1-1 17, McIntosh 1-3 0-0 3, Toohey 0-2 0-0 0, Post 2-3 0-0 5, Nwoko 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 9-14 65.
UW-PARKSIDE (5-3)
Hau 7-12 3-4 18, O'Rourke 5-8 0-1 13, Oraegbu 4-12 4-4 13, Croft 2-9 0-0 5, Evans 5-7 0-0 14, Palmer 0-2 0-0 0, Prochaska 2-6 0-2 5, Sigmon Jr. 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 26-61 7-11 71.
Halftime—Tied 35-35. 3-point goals—SVSU 4-17 (Hoskins Jr. 2-6, Belyeu 0-3, Smith 0-4, McIntosh 1-1, Toohey 0-2, Post 2-3), UWP 12-35 (Hau 1-4, O'Rourke 3-6, Oraegbu 1-5, Croft 1-5, Evans 4-5, Palmer 0-2, Prochaska 1-4, Sigmon Jr. 1-4). Rebounds—SVSU 33 (Smith 12), UWP 35 (Croft 7). Assists—SVSU 11 (Belyeu 5), UWP 20 (Croft 6). Total fouls—SVSU 14, UWP 13. Fouled out—None.
